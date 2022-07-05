Indian Navy Admiral Says 'no Impact Of War On 2 Warships Being Built In Russia For India'

Navy Vice Admiral, SN Ghormade stated in a press conference today on July 5 that the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine would not affect two warships being built in Russia's capital for the Indian Navy.

While speaking to the media, Vice Admiral Ghormade also clarified that the Navy's main aim is indigenisation, however till they achieve that, which could take some time, they have to rely on foreign partners.

No impact of Russia- Ukraine war on our two warships being built in Russia

While taking questions from the reporters, the bench of officials was asked about the trials of Rafale and Boeing F-18 aircraft, in spite of the aim to be self-dependent. Vice Admiral Ghormade stressed the Navy's main aim which is indigenisation and said, "Trials of Rafale & Boeing F-18 have been done to prove their capability of operating from aircraft carrier ships. Our aim is indigenisation. We have a twin-engine deck-based fighter aircraft being built by DRDO but it will take some time."

Later when quizzed by a reporter on the status of two Naval ships being built by Russia, Ghormade said, "The Russia- Ukraine war will have no impact on our two ships being built in Russian Shipyards."

Ghormade while touching upon India's plan to build modern submarines under the 'Project 75' Vice Admiral added, "We want to encourage indigenisation here. The idea is to develop some capabilities & build capabilities. We are continuing with Project 75 India."

The nation's efforts to promote indigenization and the several initiatives that are currently in the works to promote Aatmanirbharta were also discussed at the press conference by the senior official.

Naval Vice Admiral SN Ghormade said, "The Navy believes in Aatmanirbharta. We want to create a culture and an ecosystem of innovation." The Indian Navy has stated that they have asked for at least 75 new innovative products/technologies, which they intend to integrate into the Navy over the next few years in an ambitious effort to become Aatma Nirbhar.

The Indian Navy, on July 5, also announced that in order to celebrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Defence Innovation Organization (DIO) and the Naval Innovation and Indigenization Organization (NIIO) to work on a collaborative project named SPRINT (Supporting Pole-Vaulting in Research & Development) through Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and Technology Development Accreditation.

An NIIO seminar called 'Swavlamban 2022' scheduled for July 18-19 has also been arranged by the Navy in New Delhi, to achieve "Self-reliance in the Defence Sector."

20% women in first batch of Navy Agniveers

At the press conference, The Navy officials were also asked about the number of women to be recruited in the Navy via the new Agnipath scheme. An official answered the question by saying, "The plan is in the first batch we will be inducting 20% of women and the highlight is that these women will be inducted in all branches and trades of the navy."

(With inputs from ANI)