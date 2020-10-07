Indian Navy & Bangladesh Navy hold Bilateral Exercise ‘Bongosagar’; China Watching?

The second edition of Indian Navy and Bangladesh Navy Bilateral Exercise ‘Bongosagar’ was held in the Bay of Bengal.
The exercise aimed to develop inter-operability and joint operational skills through the conduct of a wide spectrum of maritime exercises and operations.
During the Exercise, ships from both navies participated in surface warfare drills, seamanship evolutions and helicopter operations.
Indian Naval Ship Kiltan, an indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette and INS Khukri, an indigenously built Guided-Missile Corvette participated in the exercise
Bangladesh Naval Ship (BNS) Abu Bakr, a Guided-Missile Frigate and BNS Prottoy, a Guided-Missile Corvette participated in the exercise
In addition to ships, Maritime Patrol Aircraft from both navies and integral helicopter(s) also participated in the exercise.