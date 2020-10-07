Last Updated:

Indian Navy & Bangladesh Navy hold Bilateral Exercise ‘Bongosagar’; China Watching?

The Indian Navy and the Bangladesh Navy held the second edition of the ‘Bongosagar’ maritime exercise in Bay of Bengal on October 3.

Written By Ananya Varma
Indian Navy and Bangladesh Navy in Bay of Bengal
1/9
IndianNavy/Instagram

The second edition of Indian Navy and Bangladesh Navy Bilateral Exercise ‘Bongosagar’ was held in the Bay of Bengal. 

Indian Navy and Bangladesh Navy in Bay of Bengal
2/9
IndianNavy/Instagram

The exercise aimed to develop inter-operability and joint operational skills through the conduct of a wide spectrum of maritime exercises and operations.

Indian Navy and Bangladesh Navy in Bay of Bengal
3/9
IndianNavy/Instagram

During the Exercise, ships from both navies participated in surface warfare drills, seamanship evolutions and helicopter operations.

Indian Navy and Bangladesh Navy in Bay of Bengal
4/9
IndianNavy/Instagram

Indian Naval Ship Kiltan, an indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette and INS Khukri, an indigenously built Guided-Missile Corvette participated in the exercise

Indian Navy and Bangladesh Navy in Bay of Bengal
5/9
IndianNavy/Instagram

Bangladesh Naval Ship (BNS) Abu Bakr, a Guided-Missile Frigate and BNS Prottoy, a Guided-Missile Corvette participated in the exercise 

Indian Navy and Bangladesh Navy in Bay of Bengal
6/9
IndianNavy/Instagram

In addition to ships, Maritime Patrol Aircraft from both navies and integral helicopter(s) also participated in the exercise. 

Indian Navy and Bangladesh Navy in Bay of Bengal
7/9
IndianNavy/Instagram

The second edition of the exercise commenced from October 3.

Indian Navy and Bangladesh Navy in Bay of Bengal
8/9
IndianNavy/Instagram

The first edition of the exercise was held in 2019. 

Indian Navy and Bangladesh Navy in Bay of Bengal
9/9
IndianNavy/Instagram

This edition of assumes greater significance since it is being conducted during Mujib Barsho, the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

COMMENT
You might also Like
More Photos
View all
Atal Tunnel inauguration: Get a glimpse of world's largest running road tunnel; see pics

Atal Tunnel inauguration: Get a glimpse of world's largest running road tunnel; see pics
Air India One in PICS: Inside VVIP aircraft meant to fly PM, Prez and can block missiles

Air India One in PICS: Inside VVIP aircraft meant to fly PM, Prez and can block missiles