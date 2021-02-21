Indian Navy & IAF Assess Glacial Lake At Uttarakhand's Tapovan; Fly In And Record Depth

In order to assess a Glacial lake formation following the Uttarakhand glacier breach & disaster, the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force carried out a joint operation on February 20 in the Tapovan area of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.

Indian Navy divers were winched by the IAF's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) at a height of 14000 feet above mean sea level to measure the depth of the glacial lake formed 5 km upstream of Tapovan. This critical data will be used by the scientists in order to determine the pressure on the mud wall of the dam.

The naval divers managed the challenging task of winching down from the helicopter and also recorded the depth by using a handheld echo sounder in the freezing waters. The echo sounder is an equipment that measures the depth of the waterbody's floor. Throughout the operation, the IAF pilots maintained accurate positioning in difficult territory.

Due to the avalanche, there was a formation of the artificial reservoir of the mini-lake on the Rishi Ganga river at a height of 14000 ft. As the water catchment was not natural the administration urgently had to assess the condition by measuring the depth of water. As there was less time and no road access, Indian Navy diving and the Indian Air Force team were quickly deployed in the area. The team reached the spot onboard the Advanced Light Helicopter.

Death-toll rises

Two more bodies were recovered from the flood-ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site, taking the death toll in the calamity in Uttarakhand to 67 even as search operations continued there for the 15th day on Sunday. Three bodies had been recovered from the desilting tank near the Tapovan project barrage by Saturday evening while two more were extricated late at night, district administration officials said. Search operation at the project site has been underway on a war footing basis for a fortnight since it bore the brunt of an avalanche triggered by a glacier burst over Rishi Ganga in Chamoli district on February 7.

Chamoli glacier burst

On February 7, a flash flood triggered by a glacier burst in Chamoli killed a large number of people, besides demolishing a 13.2-MW hydel project in the Rishiganga, and caused extensive damage to the 520-MW Dhauliganga hydel project of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). The damage was caused by the bursting of a glacier, leading to the collapse of the reservoir.

