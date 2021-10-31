In a major development, the Indian Navy announced on Saturday that the first indigenous P15B stealth Guided Missile destroyers, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in Mumbai was delivered to the Navy on October 28. The Indian Navy also stated that it will be a 'major leap forward towards the quest for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.'

The Indian Navy's official Twitter handle said:

Yet another testament of impetus given by Govt of India & the Navy towards #indigenous warship constn programmes.#Visakhapatnam - #first of the indigenous P15B stealth Guided Missile destroyers being built at #MazagonDock, #Mumbai delivered to #IndianNavy on 28 Oct 21.

In a tweet, the Indian Navy added, "Induction of the destroyer will not only enhance a combat readiness of Indian Navy but will also be a major leap forward towards our quest for Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

Indian Navy's Stealth Frigate 'Tushil' launched

On Friday, the Navy said that the 7th Indian Navy Frigate of the P1135.6 class was launched on October 28 at Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia. The ship was formally named Tushil by Datla Vidya Varma at the event, according to the Navy. It said "Tushil" is a Sanskrit term that means "Protector Shield".

The contract for the construction of two ships was signed between India and Russia on October 18 based on an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) between the Republic of India and the Russian Federation for the construction of two Project 1135.6 ships in Russia and two ships in India at M/s Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL).

These ships were built to meet the Indian Navy's particular specifications for covering the whole spectrum of naval combat in all three dimensions of air, surface, and sub-surface warfare. According to the announcement, the ships are equipped to operate in Littoral and Blue waters, both as a single unit and as a part of a naval task force, with a potent combination of state-of-the-art Indian and Russian weapons and sensors.

In terms of radar and underwater noise signatures, they have "stealth technology". Along with Russian surface-to-air missiles and gun stations, these ships will be equipped with significant Indian-supplied equipment such as surface-to-surface missiles, surface surveillance radar, sonar system, communication suite, and ASW system.

The stealth frigate was launched in the presence of D Bala Venkatesh Varma, India's Ambassador to Moscow, as well as senior Russian Federation dignitaries and Indian Navy officers.