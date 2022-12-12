Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar Set To Commence 4-day Visit To Sri Lanka

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar is set to travel to Sri Lanka this week for a four-day trip, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release. The Indian Navy chief will be welcomed as the chief guest and Reviewing Officer for the Commissioning Parade at the Naval and Maritime Academy (NMA) on December 15, 2022, in the Sri Lankan city of Trincomalee.

As a part of the visit, the Indian Navy Chief will engage in talks revolving around defence cooperation with veteran politicians and defence officials of Sri Lanka. He will also be paying visits to other establishments of the Sri Lanka Armed Forces. "Admiral R Hari Kumar will be visiting Sri Lanka from December 13 to 16, 2022," the Ministry said in the press release, adding that "the forthcoming visit would further enhance the long standing bilateral defence cooperation with Sri Lanka, specifically in the maritime domain."

The ties between Indian Navy and Sri Lanka Navy

The Navy Chief's upcoming visit marks a notable occasion for the Indian Navy and the Sri Lankan Navy, which have consistently remained in contact via Staff Talks held each year and by partaking in multiple operational engagements. Moreover, members of the Sri Lanka Navy have often trained in India and have regularly taken part in multiple multilateral engagements held by the Indian Navy, such as the Admiral’s Cup Sailing Regatta, Goa Maritime Conclave and MILAN.

On the other hand, the Indian Navy has been actively engaged in supporting Sri Lanka Navy with naval platforms, including indigenously constructed Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) and the Dornier aircraft that have been deployed to the island nation since August this year.