India's Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Friday allaying concerns on the Agnipath recruitment scheme as well as underscoring its numerous benefits. Misinformed over the Agnipath scheme, there has been a flare-up of protests across 10 states in the country, some even fuelled by the Opposition's misinformation after the announcement.

Issuing his message to the protesters, Admiral R Hari Kumar urged the citizens to get fully informed on what the scheme is about to get a better understanding. "There is a possibility of miscommunication and misinformation going on. We are interacting with our veterans. Most have come around and understood the genesis of the scheme. My advice to people involved in protests and violent activities is they must remain calm, get themselves fully informed about what the scheme is about," said Admiral Kumar.

Navy Chief enumerates the plus points of Agnipath scheme

Highlighting the advantages of the Agnipath scheme, which is centred around bringing in more youth into the Armed Forces, the Indian Navy Chief detailed the transformative changes that an 'Agniveer' would undergo over 4 years of training, as well as the touchable and untouchable benefits that the scheme would entail.

"It is a transformative scheme about creating much more opportunities for youth to come in service of the nation for a short duration, to do 'desh seva' and the benefits are tremendous. Imagine a youth is joining the Agniveer scheme, he gets trained, learns to operate a modern warship, submarine, or aircraft. He handles modern weapon systems. He experienced hardships and so many things. There will be a rapid development of his personality for the better; he becomes self-confident and has the choice to stay or look at a different career," said Admiral Kumar.

"He also gets remuneration, education benefits and education credits as per the new policy. Whether he wants to graduate or take on other schemes. He is only 22 when he leaves. For those who feel they have missed out because of the last 2 years, the government has been kind enough to increase the age to 23 years," said the Navy Chief.

Centre increases age limit, busts myths around Agnipath scheme

The Centre, in a big move on Friday, decided to increase the eligible age of 'Agniveers' from 21 years to 23 years to induct more youth into the Armed Forces. The government has also debunked concerns and the myths about the scheme and had assured post-retirement benefits to Agniveers.

The Centre had said that soldiers aspiring to be entrepreneurs will receive a financial package and bank loan scheme after serving in the army for four years. Those desiring to pursue higher education will be given a certificate equivalent to the class 12 certificate and a bridging course and the ones who wish to obtain jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the state police. Several avenues are also being opened up for them in other sectors.

Agnipath is a pan-India short-term service youth recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces. Those inducted into the service will be called 'Agniveers' and will be employed for four years where rigorous military training will be imparted to them. The age group for eligibility under the scheme is 17.5 to 21 years (23 years, as a one-off exception for the year 2022). The starting annual package will be Rs 4.76 lakh, which can be increased to 6.92 lakh by the end of the service.