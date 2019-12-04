WATCH: Navy Chief Pays Homage To Martyrs At National War Memorial On 48th Navy Day

On the occasion of the 48th Navy Day on Wednesday, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh laid a wreath and paid homage to the martyrs at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. He also met the school students who were present there to pay homage to the martyrs.

Navy Day celebrated every year since 1971

For the Navy Day Celebrations, a traditional Beating the Retreat ceremony is scheduled at the Plaza of Gateway of India later on Wednesday. India celebrates Navy Day on December 4 every year to celebrate Navy's role in 1971 Indo-Pakistan war when missile boats carried out a daring attack on Karachi harbour. It is also celebrated for the achievements and role of the naval force to the country. December 4 was chosen as on that day in 1971, during Operation Trident, the Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels including PNS Khaibar, killing hundreds of Pakistani Navy personnel. On the day, those killed in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 are also remembered.

Various events on the occasion of Navy Day

During the days leading up to Navy Day, during Navy Week and the days prior to that, various events take place such as an open sea swimming competition, ships are open for visitors and school children, there is a veteran sailors lunch, performances by the Naval Symphonic Orchestra take place, an Indian Navy Inter School Quiz Competition happens, a Navy Half Marathon, as well as an air display for school children and the beating retreat and tattoo ceremonies.

READ | Indian Navy forces China's PLA ship to return from Andaman Sea

READ | Indian Navy drives away suspicious Chinese vessel, Navy Chief cites lack of permission

Thrilling footages give a peek inside the Navy’s different defence assets

Ahead of the annual Navy Day celebration, a short-film showcasing India’s maritime power was released across social media platforms. The thrilling footages give a peek inside the Navy’s different defence assets. Meanwhile, Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh addressed the annual press conference on December 3, where he announced the Navy’s plan to procure 41 ships and three aircraft carriers in the coming time.

READ | BIG: Navy plans to have three aircraft carriers long-term; IAC to be operational by 2022

READ | Indian Navy commissions sixth Dornier aircraft squadron