Indian Navy Chief To Hand Over Indigenous Missile Corvette INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, is on an official visit to Vietnam. He will preside over the decommissioning of INS Kirpan to Vietnam People’s Navy, scheduled on 22nd July 2023. It will be held at Cam Ranh in Vietnam.



INS Kirpan is an indigenously built Khurki class missile corvette from the Indian Navy to the Vietnamese People’s Navy. It reflects India’s commitment to assist its like-minded partners in enhancing their capacity and capabilities and aligns with the government of India’s policies of ‘Act East’ and ‘Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR)’. This is the maiden occasion of gifting a fully operational corvette by India to any friendly foreign country.

About Admiral R Hari Kumar’s visit to Vietnam

Indian Naval Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, would be visiting Vietnam People’s Navy headquarters. It was at Hai Phong for bilateral interaction with Vice Admiral Tran Thanh Nghiem, CINC, Vietnam People’s Navy. They would also call on the Minister of National Defence, Vietnam.

The visit of the Indian Chief of Naval staff signifies a high level of bilateral defence agreements between the Indian and Vietnamese navies, as well as India’s recognition of ASEAN's Centrality to the region. The INS Kirpan left on her final journey from India to Vietnam on June 28, 2023. It will leave from the Visakhapatnam port of the Indian navy.

The warship will first be decommissioned at the Indian Navy base in Vietnam and then commissioned into the Vietnamese Navy. India’s strategic partnership with Vietnam is crucial to the 'Act East' policy and broader vision of the Indo-Pacific. It also aims to foster economic, cultural and strategic ties with Vietnam. It also highlights India’s active role in the Indo-Pacific region and promotes regional peace and stability to make a free Indo-Pacific for everyone.



The missile corvette will become the second largest in Vietnam’s arsenal and provide a cost-effective solution for Vietnam’s coastal defence and patrol. This ship is equipped to perform a variety of tasks, such as patrolling the seas and engaging in anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare. This enables the Vietnamese People's Navy to respond to various security issues. This will enable surveillance, enforce maritime law, and provide an effective response to threats in the nearshore areas given Vietnam's extensive coastline territory. For Vietnam to secure its seas, the sensors and cutting-edge technology of the ships would be a game changer.