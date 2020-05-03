Indian Navy Chopper Showers Flower Petals On Goa Medical College, Honours COVID Warriors

Indian Navy helicopter showered flower petals on Goa Medical College in Bambolim, Goa on Sunday, and honoured the medical professionals fighting against the COVID-19 in the State. As the country continues to fight against the Coronavirus battle in solidarity, the Indian Armed forces on Sunday paid tribute to all frontline workers for their contribution in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic across the country. India will enter the third phase of lockdown from May 4.

#WATCH: Navy chopper showers flower petals on Goa Medical College in Panaji to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/fhIz1pQlpM — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant appreciated the heartwarming gesture of the Indian Armed Forces.

A truly heartwarming gesture by our Armed Forces. The Indian Navy would be honouring the #CoronaWarriors in Goa by having a flypast over Goa Medical College, Bambolim and ESI Hospital, Margao at 10 AM on Sun, May 3, 2020. My salute to the Indian Armed Forces & our Corona Warriors — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 2, 2020

Military bands to play "patriotic tunes": CDS

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Friday announced that the three services will carry out a series of activities to thank the "Corona Warriors". Military bands will play "patriotic tunes" outside various civil hospitals treating coronavirus patients to express gratitude to doctors, nurses, and paramedics, according to the Ministry of Defense. Separately, Indian Navy helicopters would shower petals on hospitals treating coronavirus patients at Mumbai, Goa, Kochi and Vizag between 10 AM and 10:30 AM.

Navy officials said the Western Naval Command will illuminate five naval ships from 7:30 PM to 11:59 PM off Gateway of India in Mumbai. They would display banners like "India Salutes Corona Warriors" and will sound the siren of the ships and fire flares at 7:30 PM at anchorage. Additionally, the Naval air stations at Goa would organise a human chain on the runway to honour the 'corona warriors'.

Gen Rawat's announcement about the special activities came shortly before the Union Home Ministry said that the current spell of the lockdown will be extended by another two weeks from Monday. The lockdown came into force on March 25 and was to end on April 14. It was first extended till May 3.

