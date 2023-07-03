Indian Navy, Coast Guard Sign MOU Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corp Ltd To Develop NHMC

The Indian Navy and Coast Guard signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on July 2, 2023, with Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Ltd for planning, development, construction, and commissioning of a gallery on the theme “Evolution of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard” at the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC). The complex will be constructed in the historically Indus Valley civilisation region of Lothal in Gujarat with the aim of contributing to raising awareness of India's maritime history.

A nautical museum, a lighthouse museum, theme parks with a maritime theme, amusement parks, etc. will be included in the complex. NHMC will use the most up-to-date technologies and an edutainment strategy to highlight the nautical legacy of the nation from prehistoric to present times.



It will also include several novel and distinctive elements, like the Lothal miniature reproduction of Harappan buildings and society. Memorial Theme Park, Maritime and Navy Theme Park, Climate Theme Park, and Adventure and Amusement Theme Park are the four theme parks which are to be included in the complex. There will be 14 galleries showcasing India's marine history from the Harappan periods onward. The unique maritime heritage of the states and Union territories will be among the many things on display in the Coastal States pavilion.



The complex will also inspire youngsters to join the Navy and Coast Guard to serve their country. This museum will not only be a place of information and knowledge but also an adventure and amusement park for the audiences who will visit the park.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemical & Fertilisers, Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The others present on the occasion were Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways.