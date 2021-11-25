Indian Navy Commissions 4th Scorpene-class Submarine INS Vela In Mumbai

In a boost to India's Maritime Warfare, INS Vela was commissioned to the Indian Navy by Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday at the naval dockyard in Mumbai. This is a significant development to the nation's Navy force as INS Vela is the country’s fourth Scorpene-class submarine and it is expected to strengthen the Navy’s power and capability.

In a tweet, the Indian Navy wrote that INS Vela is 'a testimony to #AatmaNirbharBharat, Cutting Edge Technology & Dedicated #Teamwork'.

INS Vela, the fourth Scorpene-class submarine, commissioned into the Indian Navy, in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, at the naval dockyard in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/7sfdO8t1FI — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021

The diesel-electric submarine built by Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in collaboration with M/s Naval Group of France is known to have stealth and combat capabilities.

'INS Vela carries ability to undertake an entire spectrum of submarine operations'

In his address, Navy Chief Adm Karambir Singh asserted, "INS Vela has the ability to undertake an entire spectrum of submarine operations. Given today's dynamic& complex security situation,its capability & firepower will play a crucial role in enhancing Navy's ability to protect India's maritime interests".

INS Vela: Significance of the achievement

"The new 'Vela' is a potent man of war and is competent of offensive operations that span across the entire spectrum of maritime warfare," the Indian Navy maintained in a statement. It added that induction of the submarine consolidates the Indian Navy's position as a Builders Navy significantly and adds sharpness and strength to its combat capability.

Vice Chief Naval Staff Vice Admiral Satish Namdeo Ghormade had last week during an interaction with media persons said that guided-missile destroyers 'Vishakhapatnam' and Scorpene-class submarine 'Vela' would be a huge boost for the Indian Naval Force. He had asserted that 39 naval ships and submarines are currently under construction in several Indian Shipyards which would help the Indian Army reach its target to become a 170-ship force.

INS Vela's induction and INS Visakhapatnam comes at a time when the Indian Navy is operating to become a 170-ship naval force against the backdrop of Chinese naval influence in the Indian Ocean region. The Navy at present has commissioned around 150 ships rendering its service to the nation and is looking for more in the line.