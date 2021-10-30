Indian Navy Commissions Two ALH MK III Helicopters At INS Shikra Station In Mumbai

At the naval helicopter station INS Shikra in Mumbai, the Indian Navy enrolled two Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) MK III into its 321 Flight on Friday. According to the Indian Navy, the 321 Flight currently consists of Chetak helicopters, which will be gradually replaced with the more capable and versatile ALH MK III aircraft, which are equipped with state-of-the-art surveillance, communication, safety, and survival equipment and will serve as a force multiplier at sea and ashore.

The Chief Guest during the induction event, which included a customary water cannon salute to the aircraft, was Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. The Commander-in-Chief complimented the crew of the ALH MK III and emphasised the value of rotary-wing aircraft in coastal security, SAR/HADR missions, and a variety of other operational deployments. The newly-inducted ALH MK III helicopters will bring substantial muscle and adaptability to the Indian Navy's operations capabilities in Mumbai, he noted.

Indian Navy's stealth frigate 'Tushil' launched

Also, the 7th Indian Navy Frigate of the P1135.6 class was launched on October 28 at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia, according to the navy. The Navy said that Datla Vidya Varma formally named the ship Tushil at the event. "Tushil" is a Sanskrit word that means "Protector Shield," it added.

On October 18, India and Russia signed a contract for the construction of two ships at M/s Goa Shipyard Limited, based on an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) between the Governments of the Republic of India and the Russian Federation for the construction of two Project 1135.6 ships in Russia and two ships in India (GSL).

Indian Navy joins Sri Lankan Navy for maritime partnership exercise

Meanwhile, Indian Navy ships Magar and Shardul participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise off the coast of Colombo with Sri Lankan Navy ships Samudura (OPV) and Nandimithra (Fast Missile Vessel) on Wednesday. This event occurred after Indian Navy ships returned from a three-day visit to Sri Lanka as part of the Indian Navy's First Training Squadron's Overseas Deployment. A planned meeting for the drill, which was organised aboard the INS Shardul, was held on October 26 in Colombo port. All of the participating units' command teams attended the meeting.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI