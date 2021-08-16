Indian Navy Concludes Exercise 'Zair-Al-Bahr' Conducted With Qatar Navy In Persian Gulf

The Indian Navy has successfully conducted the second edition of the exercise of Zair-Al-Bahr in association with Qatar Emiri Naval Force (QENF) from August 9-14th in the Persian Gulf. The edition of the naval exercise included a three-day harbour phase followed by a two-day sea phase.

India-Qatar bilateral maritime exercise

The sea phase edition was comprised of tactical maritime exercises involving surface action, anti-piracy exercises, air defence, maritime surveillance, Boarding operations and SAR exercises. In the exercise, Indian Navy Stealth Frigate INS Trikand, QENF Missile Boats of Barzan and Damsah class, Fast-Attack Crafts of MRTP 34 class and Rafale Fighter Aircraft participated, as per the statement of Indian Navy.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the Indian Navy stated, "2nd Ed of India-Qatar Bilateral Maritime Exercise "Zair-Al-Bahr" conducted from 09-14 Aug 21 in PersianGulf. Tactical maritime exercises at sea incl Surface Action, AntiPiracy exercises, Air Defence, Maritime surveillance, Boarding ops & SAR exercises conducted (1/2) #interoperability."

2nd Ed of India-Qatar Bilateral #Maritime Ex "Zair-Al-Bahr" conducted from 09-14 Aug 21 #PersianGulf.

'Brides of Friendship': Indian Navy on joint maritime exercises with Qatar

Indian Navy further stated, "Indian Navy's Missile Stealth Frigate INS Trikand & Qatar Emiri Naval Force's (QENF) Barzan & Damsah class Missile Boats, Fast-Attack Crafts of MRTP 34 class and Rafale Fighter Aircraft participated."

The Ministry of Defence stated that the bilateral maritime exercise between two navies would further strengthen the maritime exchanges between the two countries and enhance maritime security in the region.

"Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring peace, stability and security in the region and is ever-ready to cooperate and collaborate with partner Navies on issues of Maritime safety and security. The 2nd edition of exercise Zair-Al-Bahr will contribute towards the Indian Navy’s efforts to consolidate Inter-operability and forge strong bonds of friendship with the Qatari Navy," Ministry of Defence released in a statement.

What is interoperability?

It is defined as the military ability to routinely act together coherently and effectively to achieve tactical operational and strategic objectives. The interoperability activities are carried out as a component of the joint force of military equipment or groups to operate in conjunction with each other (between nations, alliances, etc). Furthermore, the nations jointly exercise in view of confidence-building measures.