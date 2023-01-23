Indian Navy Conducts 6-day Exercise AMPHEX 2023 In Andhra Pradesh

The Indian Navy carried out the largest biennial tri-Services amphibious exercise AMPHEX 2023 -- a six-day long mega military exercise along with the Army and Indian Air Force near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh from January 17 to 22.

AMPHEX 2023 included complex activities in all domains that demonstrated and validated the high level of preparedness and excellent coordination between the three Services to undertake the full spectrum of amphibious operations.

According to a senior official, the exercise took place amid growing concerns over China's increasing military forays into the Indian Ocean, a region considered as the backyard of the Indian Navy.

The Indian Army has also obtained the Intellectual Property Right (IPR) of the design and camouflage pattern of its newly introduced Camouflage Pattern Dress. The improved combat uniform was unveiled by the Chief of Army Staff during Army Day. The copyright of the design is with the Indian Army for 10 years and it is extendable by another five years. This has been done to prevent unauthorised vendors from manufacturing and selling combat pattern dress in the open market.