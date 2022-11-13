Indian Navy Conducts An Offshore Security Exercise ‘Prasthan’ Off Mumbai Coast

On Saturday, the Indian Navy conducted a structured exercise to evaluate organizational effectiveness in protecting offshore assets off Mumbai on an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) platform 150 km into the sea. The Indian Navy named the exercise ‘Prasthan’. It is pertinent to note that the Indian Navy is the lead agency and has been entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the oil production platforms off the coasts of India.

Image: Indian Navy officials conducting 'Prasthan'. Source: ANI

Navy conducts 'Prasthan'

As per sources, ‘Prasthan’ is conducted twice a year under the aegis of Headquarters, Western Naval Command. The exercise which is conducted every six months aims to integrate the efforts of all maritime stakeholders involved in offshore defence.

An offshore security exercise aims to examine various measures and protocols conceived to address security threats and other contingencies that may arise in offshore oil production platforms.

According to the Indian Navy, various crisis situations such as attacks by terrorists, bomb threats, fire, blow out and medical evacuations were simulated during the exercise.

Partner agencies participate

Led by the Indian Navy, the exercise saw participation from partner agencies such as the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, ONGC, Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA), the police, fisheries, and customs. They activated their emergency procedures, on Saturday, to deal with the contingencies.

As part of the Indian Navy exercise, a detailed analysis will be undertaken to assess areas and aspects that need improvement and attention.

Image: Indian Air Force activating their emergency procedures. Source: ANI