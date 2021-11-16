Indian Navy Conducts Commissioning Of INS Visakhapatnam & INS Vela By VAdm SN Ghormade

The curtain raiser for the Commissioning ceremony of INS Visakhapatnam and INS Vela was held on Tuesday. Vice Chief of Naval Staff (VCNS) Vice Admiral Satish Namdeo Ghormade chaired the event. The commissioning of these warfare resources is also in conjugation with the Central initiatives of 'Make in India' and 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat'. The commissioning also coincides with the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations.

The VCNS Vice Admiral SN Ghormade while speaking at the curtain raiser, stated that the event highlighted the capability and capacity of, not just the Indian Navy but also of MDL, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and MSMEs. He stated this further realised the National Objectives of 'Make in India' and 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat'. The VCNS said, "39 Naval ships and submarines are being constructed in various shipyards. This in turn has created enormous opportunities for not only the indigenous shipbuilding industry but also the associated support industries."

INS Visakhapatnam

INS Visakhapatnam is the first stealth guided-missile destroyer ship of Project 15B. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be dedicating the ship to the nation on November 21. The ship has been constructed using indigenous steel 'DMR 249A' and is amongst the largest destroyers constructed in India. It has an overall length of 163m and a displacement of over 7400 tons. The ship has a significant indigenous content of approx 75% contributing towards AtmaNirbhar Bharat. Visakhapatnam is equipped with array of weapons & sensors, which include supersonic surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets and advanced electronic warfare and communication suit’s.

The ship is propelled by a powerful combined gas and gas propulsion which enables her speed of over 30 knots. The ship has the capability of embarking two integrated helicopters to further extend its reach. It boasts of a very high level of automation with sophisticated digital networks, Combat Management System and Integrated Platform Management System.

INS Vela

INS Vela is the six submarine constructed under Project-75. These submarines are being constructed at Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL and construction is based on the French Scorpene-class design. The submarine has been slotted to join the Submarine fleet of the Western Naval Command. The indigenous Construction of Submarines is indicative of the maturity of the Indian construction capability as well as the realization of ‘Atma-Nirbharta’. INS Vela has completed most of its trials and is combat worthy and ready to take on operational tasking.

INS Visakhapatnam and INS Vela- a tribute to martyrs of 1971 war

The event was added by the Chief of Materiel, Controller of Warship Production & Acquisition; Director-General of Naval Design; Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Submarines); Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy & Plans); Director (Submarines & Heavy Engineering), MDL and Director (Shipbuilding), GRSE. The VCNS mentioned that the induction of INS Visakhapatnam and INS Vela were not only another step towards strengthening the country's defence preparedness but, also humble tribute to the sacrifices made by the soldiers of the nation during the 1971 war.

