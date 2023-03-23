Indian Navy Conducts Maritime Exercise 'Konkan 2023' With UK Navy; Demonstrate Strong Ties

Konkan 2023, a joint naval drill between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy of Britain was organised over three days, from March 20 to 23, 2023. The maritime exercise demonstrated operational readiness, improved interoperability, and joint operations.

The drill was conducted off the coast of Konkan in the Arabian Sea, and demonstrated the close ties and high operational readiness of both navies.

About exercise 'Konkan 2023'

The training exercise showed tactical preparedness and military exercises to instil the best tactics from both navies. The joint efforts of the Indian and Royal Navies to improve maritime security will be greatly aided by the exercise. The exercise also upholds a rules-based order in the region.

A guided missile frigate, INS Trishul, and a Type 23 guided missile frigate, HMS Lancaster, took part in this edition and conducted numerous maritime exercises to improve interoperability and instill best practices. It included gunnery shoots on the surface inflatable target "Killer Tomato," helicopter operations, anti-air and anti-submarine warfare drills, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS), ship manoeuvres, and personnel exchanges. It covered all areas of maritime operations, including air, surface, and sub-surface operations.

This exercise yielded excellent training value to personnel of both navies. During the exercise, a high degree of professionalism and zeal was demonstrated. The UK has been extended an offer to join India's Information Fusion Centre in Gurugram, and the two countries have agreed to significantly expand their maritime domain awareness cooperation. This workout regimen is extensive and trilateral joint movements are also part of it.

The number of interactions between nations in maritime cooperation is growing. A carrier attack group from the UK will be stationed near the Indian Ocean. It will be consistent with its geopolitical inclination toward the Indo-Pacific this year. The UK will be deploying a carrier strike group in the Indian Ocean region this year in line with its strategic tilt to the Indo-Pacific.

The UK is a crucial ally in the effort to promote global security and harmony. India and the UK both deal with issues like terrorism and radicalism. With capacity building, technology development and transfers, joint military drills, intelligence sharing, etc at its heart, both the navies have reaffirmed and strengthened defence cooperation.

India views the defence industry as one of the key sectors where the two countries collaboration could be strengthened in line with the "Make In India" initiative. There are about 70 defence-related businesses in the UK that produce systems like the Jaguar, Mirage, Kiran, and others. Additionally, it provides HAL with a variety of tools such as ejection seats, fuel tank kits, hydraulic pumps, engine spares, etc. for maintenance and overhaul.