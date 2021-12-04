On the occasion of Indian Navy Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings and expressed pride over Navy forces. In a tweet, the Prime Minister added that the Indian Navy is 'widely respected for its professionalism and outstanding courage'. Every year on December 4, the nation celebrates Indian Navy Day to commemorate the launch of Operation Trident by the Indian Navy against Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

'Our navy personnel have always been at the forefront of mitigating crisis situations like natural disasters,' wrote PM Modi.

Indian leaders extend best wishes on Indian Navy Day

President Kovind said Navy forces do not only safeguard maritime security and protect our interests in the sea but also plays a stellar role in coping with the COVID-19 related crises.

Home Minister Amit Shah said 'the nation is proud of our valorous Naval force for their commitment towards securing India's maritime interests and helping the countrymen during civil emergencies'.

Greetings to our brave Indian Navy personnel and their families on the special occasion of #NavyDay.

Indian Navy Day 2021- ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’

Remembering India’s brave move showcasing its ability in the war, the day is celebrated annually to recognise the role and achievements of the Navy. Each Navy Day is celebrated with a unique theme and the 2021 Navy Day is being celebrated as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ as it commemorates the 50th anniversary of the victory in the 1971 war.

The Indian Navy is celebrating the day as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ as it commemorates the 50th anniversary of the victory. During Indian Navy Day, various events take place throughout the country. Activities like open sea swimming competitions, displays of naval ships and performances by the Naval Symphonic Orchestra mark the auspicious day. Naval bases are opened for visitors and schoolchildren for viewing. Inter-School Quiz Competition, Half Marathon, along an air display for school children are all part of the Indian Navy Week which is the force’s grand celebration.

On this occasion, the country pays homage to the Navy soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty and those who still serve the nation selflessly. In 1971, on December 3 during the India-Pakistan war, Pakistan launched an attack on the Indian airbases. Responding to the attack, India dispatched 3 missile boats ­- Nirghat, Veer and Nipat, towards Karachi, launching Operation Trident.