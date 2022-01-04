Indian Navy Deploys P-8I Anti-submarine Aircraft On Western Seaboard In Goa

The Indian Navy has deployed its frontline P-8I anti-submarine warfare and surveillance aircraft on the Western seaboard in Goa, bolstering its snooping capabilities in the region. This comes amid the increased activity of Pakistan and Chinese navies in the Arabian Sea and adjoining waterways. "The Indian Navy's Boeing P-8I aircraft commenced operations from INS Hansa in Goa on Tuesday, with two aircraft arriving on December 30, 2021," an Indian Navy spokesperson said, as per news agency ANI.

The aircraft were inducted after indigenous equipment was installed and Flight Acceptance Trials were completed, according to the Navy. In 2013, the Indian Navy received the first batch of eight P-8I aircraft, which are now stationed at INS Rajali in Arakkonam. According to the Navy, the second batch of four additional aircraft will be based at Indian Naval Air Squadron 316 and will be commissioned at INS Hansa. The Pakistani and Chinese Navys have been holding a lot of hardware cooperation and conducting joint exercises in the region in recent times. In this context, the Indian Navy's decision to deploy the P-8I surveillance aircraft is considered as a vital move, the news agency reported.

Last year was a banner year for China's navy as the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) commissioned about 170,000 tonnes worth of new ships in 2021. With such a steady infusion of ships, the PLAN has evolved into one of the world's most sophisticated and capable navies, considerably outshining any other Asian navy. China intends to dominate waterways around its coast, as well as break out beyond the so-called First Island Chain, shape the narrative, and fly a flag in far-flung oceans. Supported by a PLA base in Djibouti, the year 2022 will mark the 14th year of a continuous Chinese naval presence in the Gulf of Aden, as per ANI.

Navy Chief sends a stern warning to China and its expansionist interests

Last month, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar sent a stern warning to China and its expansionist goals, stating the Indian Navy is fully confident of safeguarding its maritime interests. Addressing a press conference on the occasion of Navy Day on December 4, Admiral Kumar remarked that the Indian Navy is carrying out the acquisition of platforms to assess the country's potential security threats. He went on to say that the Indian Navy keeps track of China's advances into the Indian Ocean, and that the neighbouring country's activities are closely monitored.

(With inputs from ANI)