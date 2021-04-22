Indian Navy Dispatches DSRV In Rescue-search Mission Of Indonesian 'KRI Nanggala'

On Thursday, the Indian Navy in their press release apprised that their Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV) has been dispatched in support of search cum rescue mission of missing Indonesian submarine. This rescue expedition was executed upon an alert received by the Indian Navy through International Submarine Escape and Rescue Liaison Office (ISMERLO), regarding this missing Indonesian submarine. Reports to media read,

"Indian Navy dispatched its Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV) on Thursday to assist Tentara Nasional Indonesia-Angkatan Laut (TNI AL - Indonesian Navy) in search and rescue efforts for the Indonesian Submarine KRI Nanggala which was reported missing on Wednesday 21 Apr 21."

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and informed that he has spoken to his Indonesian counterpart over the situation. The Indian Defence Minister also extended New Delhi's full support to Indonesia.

Spoke to the Defence Minister of Indonesia, General Prabowo Subianto over the phone and shared my pain over the news of missing submarine Nanggala and its crew members. India is extending its full support to the ongoing Indonesian rescue efforts. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 22, 2021

The aforesaid Indonesian submarine was reported to go missing on Wednesday night. According to the statement published by the Indonesian Ministry of Defense, ''KRI Nanggla -402, a German-made submarine, lost contact during a torpedo drill in the Bali Strait. A stretch of water between the islands of Java and Bali that connects to the Indian Ocean and Bali Sea." According to media reports, the submarine was reportedly exercising in a location 25 miles (40.2336 kilometres) North of Bali with a crew of 53 personnel.

India is amongst the few countries in the world capable of undertaking the search and rescue of a disabled submarine through a DSRV. Indian Navy’s DSRV system can locate a submarine upto 1000 metres depth utilising state of the art Side Scan Sonar (SSS) and Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV).

Indian Navy also informed that after the submarine is successfully located, another submodule of DSRV- the Submarine Rescue Vehicle (SRV) - upon mating with the submarine could rescue the trapped personnel. The SRV is also used to provide emergency supplies to the submarine.

'Strategic Partnership between India & Indonesia'

Under the framework of comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia, the Indian Navy and the Indonesian Navy share a strong partnership of operational cooperation. The two Navies have been exercising regularly in the past and have developed synergy and interoperability (the ability of military equipment or groups to operate in conjunction with each other) which is considered important for the present mission.

PM Modi had last visited Indonesia in May 2018. Pursuant to that rendezvous, the Ministry of External Affairs had published,

"Both Navies welcome joint excercise and training as well as coordinated patrol between them, they welcome the decision to hold bilateral joint exercises between their Navies and Air Forces with an endorsement upon the Finalization of Standard Operational Procedure by both Navies and Air Forces. They also noted with appreciation and welcomed growing engagement on military training whilst encouraging greater training interactions at all levels, including regular cadet exchanges.

India and Indonesia have sturdy cooperation in the area of defence and security. During the visit of the new Defence Cooperation Agreement was signed between the countries to reflect the elevation of the relationship between the two countries to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.