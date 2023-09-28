Indian Navy Gears Up With Third Indigenous MCA Barge, Eyes Self-sufficiency

In a significant milestone for indigenous defense manufacturing, India has launched its third Missile-Cum-Ammunition (MCA) Barge, Yard 77 (LSAM 9). The launch took place at Guttenadeevi, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, with the ceremonial launch conducted by Commodore G Ravi, Warship Production Superintendent (Visakhapatnam). This achievement highlights the nation's commitment to 'Make in India' initiatives, with all major and auxiliary equipment/systems sourced from domestic manufacturers.

The construction and delivery contract for eight MCA Barges was awarded to Visakhapatnam-based SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd, a Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME), in line with the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) initiatives of the Indian government. Notably, M/s SECON has already delivered the first MCA Barge on July 18, 2023, and launched the second one on August 18, 2023.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat in action: Eight MCA barges on the horizon

These MCA barges are built in accordance with the classification rules of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and have a service life of 30 years. Their deployment will significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy (IN) by facilitating the transportation, embarkation, and disembarkation of articles and ammunition to IN ships, both alongside jetties and at outer harbors.

The successful launch of Yard 77 (LSAM 9) is another step forward in India's journey toward self-reliance in defense manufacturing and underscores the nation's commitment to strengthening its defense capabilities through indigenous production. This achievement aligns with the vision of an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" and contributes to reducing dependence on foreign defense equipment.

Building the Foundation for Self-Reliance

India's efforts in constructing these MCA barges locally highlight its growing prowess in the defense sector. With the nation's commitment to 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', such initiatives not only bolster the country's defense capabilities but also stimulate economic growth by promoting local manufacturing and creating job opportunities.

The MCA barges play a crucial role in supporting the operational requirements of the Indian Navy, ensuring a streamlined process for transporting ammunition and articles to naval vessels. As India continues to invest in its indigenous defense manufacturing capabilities, it further strengthens its position on the global stage as a self-reliant and technologically advanced defense hub.