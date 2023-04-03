Indian Navy Gets New Chief Of Personnel; Vice Admiral Suraj Berry Assumes Charge

The Indian Navy's new Chief of Personnel is Vice Admiral Suraj Berry, who took over charge for the top position on Sunday, April 2. Berry, a specialist in gunnery and missile defence, was commissioned on January 1, 1987. His sea assignments so far included the stealth frigate INS Talwar, the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, the missile vessel INS Nirbhik, and the missile corvette INS Karmuk.

The Vice- Admiral has commanded the veer class missile vessel INS Nirbhik (K88), the Kora class missile corvette INS Pralaya (K91), and destroyers INS Ranjit (D53), INS Ranvir (D54) and INS Delhi (D61). Additionally, he has worked as the fleet gunnery officer of the Western fleet and the operations director of a mobile missile coastal battery. He has commanded various fleets including the Kora class missile corvette INS Karmuk, the Talwar class stealth-guided frigate INS Talwar and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya of which he was the commissioning commanding officer.

About Vice Admiral Suraj Berry’s appointments

Vice Admiral Suraj Berry's staff and operational appointments include those as the Operations officer of the mobile missile coastal battery, fleet gunnery officer of the Western fleet. Berry was also the Defence advisor to the Indian High Commissioner of Sri Lanka and the Maldives. In addition, he served as the Principal Director of Strategy, Concepts, and Transformation at the Naval Headquarters and Director at the Directorate of the Staff Requirements for the Chief of Naval Staff.

Additionally, he received the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM, Meritorious Service Medal) in 2006 for his contributions to the tsunami rescue efforts in Sri Lanka and the Maldives. And the Navy Medal (Nau Sena Medal) for devotion to service in 2015. Additionally, he received the FOC-in-C Western Naval Command recognition card twice, the Chief of Naval Staff commendation card, and the Ati Vishisht Seva medal in 2020.

On August 2, 2021, he got promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral and was appointed as Controller of Personnel Services (CPS) at the Naval Headquarters succeeding Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh. Berry was elevated to the Flag Rank in October 2016, and has served as the Assistant Chief of Personnel (Human Resource Development), Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet and Chief of Staff, Andaman and Nicobar Command and Controller Personnel Services at IHQMoD (Navy)

Vice Admiral Berry holds a graduate diploma with distinction in International Security Studies from the Naval Staff Course at US Naval War College, Rhode Island, a Master Degree in Weapon Technology and second Master Degree in Defence and Strategic Studies. He is also recipient of the Best All Round Officer and First in Order of Merit trophies during his specialisation training.