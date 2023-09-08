Indian Navy Gets Second ACTCM Barge, LSAM 16, Bolstering Atma Nirbhar Bharat Initiative

In Line with the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Initiative, the MoD announced the successful delivery of the second Ammunition Cargo and Troop Carrying Mini Barge (ACTCM Barge) to the Indian Navy. The contract for construction and delivery was concluded with M/s Suryadipta Projects Pvt Limited. It is an MSME in Thane, Maharashtra.



The second Barge of the series LSAM 16 has been delivered to the Indian Navy. The delivery was made on September 6 in the presence of Cmde MV Raj Krishna COY(MBI). ACTCM Barge will provide impetus to operational commitments of the Indian Navy by facilitating transportation, embarkation and disembarkation of articles/ ammunition to the Indian Navy ships both alongside jetties and at outer harbours.

The second ACTCM Barge delivered to the Indian Navy

The Indian navy received its second ACTCM Barge, LSAM16. This achievement not only strengthens India’s naval capability but also reflects its progress in achieving self-sufficiency in defence manufacturing, according to a release by the defence ministry. The barge has been built under the classification rules of the Indian Register of Shipping with a service life of 30 years.



The handover ceremony, which took place on September 6, marked another achievement in strengthening indigenous defence capabilities. The ACTCM Barge also known as Large Scale Additive Manufacturing (LSAM) 16(Yard 126) Barge, was constructed under the classification rules of the Indian Register of Shipping. What sets this delivery apart is the fact that all major and auxiliary equipment and systems used in the construction of the Barge were sourced from indigenous manufacturers, underscoring the ‘Make In India’ initiatives of the MOD.

2nd of the 11 Ammunition Barges Project, LSAM 16 delivered to #IndianNavy #06Sep 23 at ND(MBI) for NAD Karanja in presence of Cmde MV Raj Krishna, CoY(Mbi)

Built by M/s Suryadipta Projects Pvt Ltd, Thane, an #MSME, in consonance with GoI's #AatmaNirbharBharat initiatives. pic.twitter.com/G4NtWx8YLm — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) September 7, 2023



The ceremony was held in the presence of Cmde MV Raj Krishna COY(MBI). This marked the importance of this milestone. The induction of the ACTCM Barge into the Indian Navy’s fleet will play a crucial role in enhancing operational commitments. The successful delivery of the LSAM 16 Barge demonstrates the nation's dedication to advancing its defence capabilities while bolstering the ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ vision. The barge has a service life of 30 years and will strengthen the Indian Navy’s power and strength. The ongoing collaboration between the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and Indian manufacturers is a testament to India’s commitment to self-reliance in the defence sector and weapons production.