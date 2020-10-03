Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy Helicopters Along With GVMC Undertake Aerial Seeding Initiative

The Indian Navy has partnered with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation(GVMC) to undertake Aerial Seeding at Visakhapatnam. Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy and Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain flagged off aerial seeding at Visakhapatnam at INS Dega on Friday, October 2. This initiative of GVMC aims to enhance the green cover in and around Visakhapatnam.

Two helicopters undertake aerial seeding

Two UH3H helicopters with 2 tons of seed balls undertook the aerial seeding on Friday, Defence PRO Visakhapatnam wrote on Twitter. The Naval helicopters will be airdropping 50,000 seed balls weighing approx. 6.25 tonnes in five locations around Visakhapatnam covering an area of nearly 200 acres which are inaccessible by road necessitating aerial seeding which is being undertaken with the assistance of Eastern Naval Command (ENC), the Defence PRO said.

READ | BJP to host self-defence workshop for women in Bengal

Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Vijaya Sai Reddy and Vice Adm Atul Kumar Jain FOC-in-C #ENC flagged off Aerial Seeding at #Visakhapatnam at INS Dega on 02 Oct 20. Two UH3H helicopters with 2 tons of seed balls undertook the aerial seeding on Friday pic.twitter.com/wa5J1RmW6W — Defence PRO Visakhapatnam (@PRO_Vizag) October 2, 2020

Based on a request from the District Administration, the #IndianNavy is partnering with #GVMC in undertaking Aerial Seeding at Visakhapatnam. The initiative of GVMC which is aimed to enhance the green cover in and around Visakhapatnam pic.twitter.com/bAztVjXODX — Defence PRO Visakhapatnam (@PRO_Vizag) October 2, 2020

Naval helicopters will be airdropping 50,000 seed balls weighing approx. 6.25 tonnes in 5 locations around Visakhapatnam covering an area of nearly 200 acres which are inaccessible by road necessitating aerial seeding which is being undertaken with the assistance of ENC pic.twitter.com/Im5THdTfgB — Defence PRO Visakhapatnam (@PRO_Vizag) October 2, 2020

READ | 3 held for illegally procuring liquor meant for defence personnel, selling it at higher rates

Javadekar addresses UN Biodiversity Summit

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar addressed the United Nations Biodiversity Summit on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the UN. While addressing the summit, Javadekar asserted that India has been championing the cause of Climate Action through conservation, sustainable lifestyle and green development model.

Javadekar began his address by saying that India has a culture of not just conserving and protecting nature, but living in harmony with it since time immemorial. He also recited a Sanskrit verse "Prakruti Rakshite Rakshita" meaning "if you protect nature, it will protect you" and invoked Mahatma Gandhi's principles of non-violence not only for humans but towards animals and nature. He stated that these principles have been enshrined in the constitution which are reflecting in various laws and legislations of India.

"It is due to these beliefs and efforts and India's ethos, with only 2.5 percent of Earth's landmass India, we have 8 percent of the world's recorded biodiversity. The course of last decade, India has enhanced the combined forest and tree cover by 15,000 square kilometres to reach nearly 25 percent," he said. He also informed the summit that India aims to restore 26 million hectares of degraded and deforested land, and achieve land-degradation neutrality by 2030.

READ | Amit Shah hails successful test-firing of BrahMos; calls it testimony of Defence potential

READ | North Korea boasts 'reliable and effective' war deterrence capacity for self-defence at UN