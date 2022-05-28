Indian Navy Holds Passing-out-Parade At Ezhimala In Kerala; 330 Cadets March Through INA

An impressive Passing-out Parade (POP) was held at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala in the Kannur district of Kerala on Saturday.

330 cadets of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard and six cadets from foreign countries passed through the portals of the INA on Saturday morning. The POP marked the commissioning of the 89th Indian Naval Academy Course (B Tech) and (MSc) Courses cadets into the Indian Navy in Kerala.

The passing-out cadets belonged to four different courses of the Autumn Term 2015, viz., the 89th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) BTech & MSc courses, the 20th Naval Orientation Course (Extended), and, the 21st Naval Orientation Course (Regular). Meanwhile, graduating and marching shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts were 21 female cadets from the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral RK Dhowan reviewed the Passing-out-Parade (POP). Dhowan then later awarded medals to nine meritorious cadets. The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral RK Dhowan addressed the POP after the award ceremony.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral RK Dhowan addresses POP

In his address, the chief congratulated the passing-out cadets and advised them to ‘serve the country and Navy with pride and always uphold the five values.

“The five values include, commitment-to make supreme sacrifice for the nation and navy, courage- both physical and moral, compassion- towards men and women you lead, credibility- in performance and character and finally to have integrity beyond doubt-always and every time,” Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral RK Dhowan stated. He concluded his address by encouraging the cadets to strive for excellence in whatever they do, both in the Navy and in life.

The Commander-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Sunil Lanba, Commandant, INA, and Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar P, also attended the momentous ceremony.

Earlier on 23 November, all the Passing-Out cadets took an Oath of Allegiance, at the War Memorial, Prerna Sthal, which was administered by the Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor, Rear Admiral MD Suresh. The Passing-out Parade was also witnessed by the proud parents and guardians of all successful cadets, as well as by a large number of local and outstation dignitaries, and media personnel.

Cadets marched with swords held in salute

The ceremony was culminated with cadets forming up in two columns and marching with their swords held in salute, past the Academy’s Saluting Dias, known as Quaterduck. Cadets demonstrated a slow march to the notes of ‘Auld Lang Syne’. This tune is played by all Armed Forces of the world while bidding adieu to colleagues and comrades.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral RK Dhowan and other dignitaries congratulated the trainees as they complete their rigorous course. On completion of the training at the Indian Naval Academy, the officers will proceed to various Naval and Coast Guard ships/establishments, to further consolidate their training in specific fields.