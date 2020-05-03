WATCH: Indian Navy Illuminates Vessels To Pay Tribute To Corona Warriors

Following sunset, Indian Navy warships and patrol boats sailed near the coast and illuminated itself with bright light as a show of solidarity and gratitude to those on the frontlines of the fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

In Kerala, Indian Navy Ships of Southern Naval Command illuminated at The Anchorage in Ernakulam channel in Kochi as part of the "India Salutes Corona Warriors" campaign to express appreciation for efforts of frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19. In the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, Indian Coast Guard vessels lit up.

Elsewhere, Indian Navy ships fired flares in the air from both side of the deck. In Tamil Nadu, INS Sahyadri and INS Kamorta illuminated near Marina Beach in Chennai.