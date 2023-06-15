Navy Launches 'Julley Ladakh' Programme To Raise Awareness And Engage With Youngsters

The Indian Navy launched an outreach programme called "Julley Ladakh" (Hello Ladakh) on Thursday with the aim of raising awareness about the naval service in the Himalayan region and engaging with youngsters and civil society members.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh, Vice Chief of Navy Staff, launched the programme by flagging off a 5,000-km motorcycle expedition from the National War Memorial here.

In his address, Singh said the Navy has always promoted adventure activities as they not only serve to inspire its personnel to aim higher and achieve better, but also strengthen team-building and camaraderie that are crucial for their performance at sea.

"We hope that with this expedition, not only will we be able to build up our own team-building camaraderie and spirit, which is vital for any fighting force, but also expand the maritime consciousness and awareness in areas all along, even those far from the seas. We look forward to continued interaction in these wonderful distant parts, which are close to our hearts, and hope that more people from these areas will be able to join the Navy," Singh told PTI.

Congratulating the "Sea Riders" for undertaking the expedition aimed at enhancing maritime consciousness and awareness, the vice admiral wished them a "safe and memorable ride on TVS motorcycles".

Building on the success of similar initiatives in the northeast and the Sam No Varunah car expedition, the Navy aims to achieve several objectives through the "Julley Ladakh" programme.

These objectives include celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of India's independence), conducting awareness drives in schools and colleges in Ladakh to highlight career opportunities in the Indian Navy, motivating youngsters to join the naval service, showcasing "naari shakti" (women power) by including women officers and spouses, and interacting with naval veterans and "veer naris" (war widows) in the region.

A total of 35 naval personnel, including officers and sailors, are participating in the expedition that will reach Leh on June 28, passing through Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Along the way, the participants will interact with students from schools and colleges, pay homage to soldiers at the Kargil War Memorial and the memorial of the 1962 Battle of Rezang La.