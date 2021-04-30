Indian Navy Launches Op Samudra Setu-II For Shipment Of Oxygen-filled Containers To India

The Indian Navy on April 30 stepped forward to provide support amid brisking COVID-19 figures and gritty images of a precarious medical infrastructure nationwide. The Indian Navy has launched Operation Samudra Setu-II to augment the ongoing national mission to meet oxygen requirements.

In the said mission, the deployed Indian Naval warships will undertake shipment of liquid oxygen-filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment in support of the nation’s fight against COVID-19. According to the Indian Navy statement, two ships, namely, INS Kolkata and INS Talwar have entered the port of Manama, Bahrain for embarking and transporting 40 MT of liquid oxygen to Mumbai. They enumerated on INS Jalashwa, which is en route Bangkok and INS Airavat to Singapore for similar purposes.

A statement released by the Indian Navy regarding the same, read,

"In the early hours on 25 April 2021, INS Sharda, based at Kochi, undertook transfer of essential medical supplies to the capital of UTL, Kavaratti. The stores consisted of 35 Oxygen cylinders, Rapid Antigen Detection Test (RADT) kits, Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE), masks and other items to fight the COVID 19 pandemic. The disembarkation of stores was coordinated by personnel from INS Dweeprakshak at Kavaratti. The ship then continued with her mission to the island of Minicoy for disembarkation of Oxygen cylinders and medical supplies."

Last year the Indian Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu as part of the Vande Bharat Mission and repatriated approximately 4000 (3992) stranded and distressed Indian citizens from Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Iran.

It would not be incorrect to say that the Defence forces of India have never failed to come forward and lend their support during trying times of our country. The Indian Air Force has been helping out by airlifting cryogenic oxygen tankers from abroad and they were reported to airlift quotas of liquid medical oxygen to embark and transport the same across States. The Indian Army has summoned all medical personnel, including those who have retired in the past two years to come and help out in the hospital and medical institutes in these tough times, the Indian Air Force has been. The Indian Army have also lent their personnel to share the ordeals of COVID-19 with medical staff at hospitals. They have also provided their hospitals/ ICUs to augment medical facilities.

Earlier today, the Indian Navy took to Twitter to establish their contribution of non-medical staff to bolster the availability of manpower. They published as follows,

76 member #IndianNavy Medical Contingent from 5 Naval hospitals around the country reached Ahmedabad to bolster availablity of trained manpower in the 900 bedded #DhanvantariCovidHospital.

Comprises Medical & Nursing Officers, Paramedics & Battle Field Nursing Assistants #BFNA pic.twitter.com/nZsbvGgQpa — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 30, 2021

COVID-19 tally in India

India recorded 3,86,452 new COVID-19 infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 new fatalities, as per data updated at 8 am showed.

The Centre has liberalised and accelerated Phase-3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination and will be implemented from May 1 and registration for the new eligible population groups started on Wednesday.