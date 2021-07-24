Indian Navy Mobilises Rescue Teams For Flood Relief In Maharashtra, Karnataka, And Goa

Amid raging downpours in the states of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka, the Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy has mobilised rescue teams to provide assistance in the rescue operations in many parts of the states. The Naval rescue teams joined state and district administrations of the flood-affected areas. Most parts of the states have been facing incessant rains and consequent overflowing of riverbanks and dams over the last few days, causing floods.

Naval teams on rescue operations in Maharashtra and Karnataka

Despite the adverse weather conditions continuing in Maharashtra, the Indian Navy deployed a total of seven naval rescue teams starting from July 22 in parts of the state. The Naval Flood Rescue Teams (FRTs) from Mumbai were deployed to Ratnagiri and Raigarh districts to handle the rescue and evacuation process at the area. "One Seeking 42C Helicopter from Mumbai was deployed for aerial reconnaissance at Poladpur/Raigad on July 23. One ALH helicopter from Goa was positioned at Ratnagiri for relief/rescue AM 23 July, Additional Flood Rescue Teams are being maintained on a high degree of readiness at Mumbai, for immediate deployment," a statement from the Indian Navy read.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, the Navy deployed an Indian Naval Emergency Response Team (ERT) comprising of 17 Divers, five Geminis, associated equipment such as Life Jackets and Life Buoys. The ERT was deployed at Karwar during the morning hours on July 23. Earlier the District Collector, Uttara Kannada District had demand assistance from the Naval forces to rescue people stranded near Kadra Dam, Mallapur Kurnipet, Kaiga due to heavy rains and floods. The team deployed in the area successfully evacuated over 100 stranded people at Singudda and Bhaire villages.

Rescue operations continue

Meanwhile, rescue efforts are still underway at Kaiga and Mallapur. The rescued personnel have been shifted to safe locations in coordination with the district administration. The Navy also did an airlifting mission at Dongri in the Gangavalli river belt. During the rescue effort undertaken by a Naval Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), eight personnel stranded in two hotels were rescued and shifted to a safer location. The Naval ALH, which was launched from Goa, successfully completed the rescue mission in over two hours. In addition to providing aerial support to Karwar rescue efforts, a sortie was made to Ganjem near Goa's Ponda to check and verify the receding water levels. According to the Navy, an ALH was also deployed at flood-affected Ratnagiri to undertake search and rescue missions. At least 129 people have been reported dead in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra, out of which 36 lost their lives in the Raigad landslides.

IMAGE: PTI