Indian Navy Officers Involved In Rescue Ops Of MT New Diamond Awarded Certificate By IMO

Members of the Indian Navy who participated in the rescue mission of the MT New Diamond, a Sri Lankan vessel, were granted a certificate by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for displaying remarkable bravery at sea.

The certificate of commendation read, "Members of Indian Navy involved in the rescue operation of MT New Diamond Commander Raj Kishore, Lieutenant Commander AV Tomar, Chief Petty Officer P Bhagwan, Petty Officer Sahil, Seaman First Class Sarvashakti, commended for the display of bravery in the rescue of life at sea and preventing damage to the marine environment."

Members of Indian Navy involved in the rescue operation of MT New Diamond (Sri Lankan vessel) awarded a certificate by @IMOHQ for showcasing exceptional bravery at sea. @indiannavy@IndiainSL pic.twitter.com/hdimhGEH6k — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) November 20, 2021

MT New Diamond oil tanker catches fire

On September 3, the oil tanker MT New Diamond was travelling from Kuwait to India when its engine room caught fire 37 nautical miles east of the Sri Lankan coast. Following the request for assistance from the Sri Lanka Navy, the Indian Coast Guard hurried to assist them in battling the fire on the MT New Diamond, which was carrying 2,70,000 tonnes of crude oil. For the firefighting operation on the oil tanker, the Indian Coast Guard sent six ships, including the Shaurya, Sarang, and Samudra Pehredar, as well as one Dornier aircraft and one Helo. After days of firefighting, the ICG and ships from Sri Lanka were finally able to control the ignition on the MT New Diamond.

The Sri Lankan Navy reported on September 8 that an oil slick was discovered a kilometre distant from a loaded supertanker off the country's east coast. The fire onboard the oil tanker MT New Diamond was extinguished on September 6, but it rekindled on September 7 due to the excessive heat onboard. Sri Lankan Navy spokesperson Indika de Silva informed international media reporters that the ship had tilted slightly towards where the fire broke out due to a considerable amount of water sprayed to douse the flames. He had said that the oil in the engine room looks to have also seeped into the sea.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Attorney General Dappula de Livera has forwarded a Rs 3.4 billion (USD 19.02 million) marine environmental contamination claim to the owners of the MT New Diamond oil tanker, which caught fire in Sri Lankan waters last September. The owners, Porto Emporios Shipping Inc, a Greek shipping business, paid Rs 442 million in October for expenses incurred by Sri Lanka in putting out the fire, but compensation for damage to the marine environment has yet to be paid.

Image: Twitter-@PBNS_India/IndiaCoastGaurd