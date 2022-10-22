Indian Navy Opens Fire At Suspicious Boat Near Sri Lanka Maritime Boundary Line; 1 Injured

The Indian Navy intercepted a ‘suspicious’ boat on Palk Bay near the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), which resulted in the injury of an Indian fisherman on Friday. According to the statement released by the Indian Navy, it observed a "suspicious" boat near IMBL in the early hours of Friday. Clarifying the situation that lead to the injury of an Indian, the Navy said it had warned the boat to stop but the crew member did not respond to the warning and continued sailing near the disputed region. As a result, the security forces opened fire which eventually resulted in the injury of a person.

“Despite repeated warnings, the boat did not stop. The (Navy) ship, as per standard operating procedures, fired warning shots to stop the boat. One of the crews onboard the suspicious boat is reported to have sustained an injury," Indian Navy said in a statement. Later, the injured person was evacuated by an Indian Navy Chetak helicopter and shifted to the Government Hospital in Ramanathapuram. “The injured person was administered first aid by the ship and evacuated by an Indian Navy Chetak helicopter to INS Parandu at Ramnad and has been shifted to the Government Hospital, Ramanathapuram for further medical management. His condition is reported to be stable,” a Defence PRO tweet said, without elaborating.

Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 2 lakh for injured fisherman

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 2 lakh for fisherman, Veeravel, who "sustained serious injuries after being shot by the Indian Navy this morning." "I have ordered to provide special treatment to Veeravel, a fisherman who is undergoing treatment, and I have also ordered to give him Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund," said Stalin.

"After hearing the news that fisherman Veravel from Vanagiri village, Mayiladuthurai district has sustained serious injuries after being shot by the Indian Navy this morning, I am deeply shocked and pained," said Stalin.

Hon. @PMOIndia, It extremely saddens me that a Tamil fisherman was shot by Indian Navy and creates a sense of despair & insecurity in the minds of our fisherfolk.



Please direct the Indian Security Agencies to exercise extreme caution & restraint while dealing with our fishermen. pic.twitter.com/WoCd7vsC9Y — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 21, 2022

It is worth mentioning India and Sri Lanka share a boundary and there is a narrow strip of water that separates both countries. On several occasions, fishermen from either Sri Lanka or India entered the boundary of others and got detained.

Notably, earlier last year, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs informed that Sri Lanka detained at least 68 fishermen and 10 boats who had allegedly entered the Sri Lankan territory between December 18 and 20 last year. Subsequently, on January 25, the Indian consulate in Sri Lanka tweeted "Happy to learn that a court has ordered the release of 56 Indian fishermen.

Image: ANI/Representational