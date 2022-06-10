Indian Navy Personnel To Receive Compensatory Allowance From Centre For Risk & Hardships

The Union Defence Ministry on June 10 informed that the Central Government has decided to address the existing anomaly for the compensatory allowance for Risk and Hardships (Sea Going Allowance) faced by the Indian Navy personnel while being deployed at sea. The Ministry further added that the decision will boost the morale of the personnel who work at high-risk locations.

In an official statement, the Defence Ministry said, "A landmark decision has been taken by the Government of India to address the existing anomaly with respect to the compensatory allowance for Risk & Hardships (Sea Going Allowance) faced by personnel of Indian Navy while being deployed at sea. It is a fitting recognition of the services rendered by our men and women in whites in the year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

The statement added, "This will further enhance the resolve and morale of the dedicated Naval personnel who are deployed for operations in High-Risk Areas, Anti-Piracy Operations, Maritime Security and IMBL Patrols etc, defending our maritime interests in the Indian Ocean and beyond." However, the Ministry's statement has not stated the increase in sea going allowance.

In April 2022, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had announced a revision in the Indian Army’s personnel risk and hardship allowances. Prior to this, the Army had been struggling for it for the past three years.

Rajnath Singh Inspects Indian Navy's P8I Aircraft

In other news, on May 18, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh witnessed the P8I aircraft's surveillance and anti-submarine capabilities during his visit to Mumbai. After completing the sortie, the Raksha Mantri said that the Indian Navy is fully capable of keeping the nation safe. The Defence Minister was in Mumbai to inaugurate the two frontline warships - INS Surat and INS Udaygiri. During the visit, he also undertook a sortie aboard the Indian Navy P8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) aircraft over the Arabian sea. The Union Minister undertook a mission sortie along with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and other senior Navy officers.

He said, "My trust in the Indian Navy has increased many folds. Indian Navy is fully capable to keep the nation safe," and further added that he got the opportunity to closely experience the capabilities of the Indian Navy with the help of CNS Admiral R. Hari Kumar and Commanding officer of the squadron Sudeep.

