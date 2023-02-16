Indian Navy Pitches For 60% Indigenisation Of US Predator Drones Amid Procurement Bid

The Indian Navy confirmed Tuesday that it was pursuing the acquisition of US Predator drones with a pre-requisite that it should have a minimum of 60% indigenous content. Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade said on the sidelines of Aero India 2023, “We are still pursuing that 'Acquire Predator Drones' project.” He added that the Indian Navy was mulling “how it (The Predator) can be indigenised and whatever facilities can be built in India.”

The development comes amid a push by the Indian government to promote the indigenisation of the Indian Armed Forces (Navy, Army and Air Force). The US Predator drone deal is one among many procurement deals shelved by the government to give a push to the 'Make in India' programme. The deal for the procurement of the US Predators was reviewed by a committee headed by an Indian Army Lieutenant General.

Notably, the deal was coming out to be very expensive with an estimated $6 billion for 30 Predator drones. "We are working with our indigenous firms and DRDO and capabilities that we can take from indigenous sources. Sixty per cent is the desired Make in India content that we look forward to,” Vice Admiral Ghormade added.

Why is indigenisation important for ‘Atmanirbharta’?

The Indian Armed Forces have historically relied heavily on imported military hardware, with over 60% of the country's defence requirements being met through imports. However, with the government's emphasis on the "Make in India" initiative and self-reliance in defence production, there has been a renewed focus on indigenization in recent years. Some perks of ‘Atmanirbharta’ in the defence sector are-

Strategic Autonomy: The ability to manufacture defence equipment domestically ensures strategic autonomy, which means that the country can respond to threats and challenges in a more independent and self-sufficient manner.

Reduced Dependence on Foreign Suppliers: The reliance on foreign suppliers for critical defence equipment can be problematic, as it makes a country vulnerable to economic and political pressures from those suppliers. Indigenization reduces dependence on foreign suppliers and makes the country more self-reliant.

Cost-Effectiveness: Domestic manufacturing of defence equipment can be cost-effective in the long run, as it eliminates the need for costly imports and ensures that the country's defence budget is spent most efficiently and effectively.

Technological Advancements: The development of indigenous defence equipment and technology can lead to technological advancements and innovation in the domestic defence industry, which can have wider economic and social benefits beyond the defence sector.

Job Creation: The indigenization of the armed forces creates job opportunities in the domestic defence industry, which can contribute to the country's economic growth and development.

Meanwhile, India planned procurement of 30 high-altitude long-endurance US Predator drones equipped with strike capability, including missiles. These were to be distributed equally among the Tri-services. Currently, the Indian Navy operates two predator drones which were hired on lease from a US-based firm. The drones support the Indian Navy keep track of activities in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The acquisition of Predator drones by India has been seen as a strategic move to counter the growing security threats in the region, particularly from non-state actors and terrorist groups. The drones can be used for surveillance and intelligence gathering in remote areas, and can also be equipped with weapons for targeted strikes.