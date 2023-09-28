Indian Navy Plans Ambitious Aircraft Carrier Procurement To Challenge China In IOR

With threats from China now reaching the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), a hugely contested region in the geo-political landscape today, the Indian Navy is pushing to gather the ropes and begin building a force that matches the challenge. Being the busiest sea lane of communication, the Indian Ocean accounts for over 80 per cent of all seaborne trade in oil. The rise of China’s activities in the region can be traced back to 2007 when it sent warships into the Gulf of Aden on the pretext of fighting piracy. Notably, around 80 per cent of China’s oil imports come through the Strait of Malacca, the Indian Ocean’s busiest ‘chokepoint.’

China’s String of Pearls strategy aims to encircle India through naval infrastructure all over the IOR is driven by its fear that India’s growing maritime power could put hurdles in its oil supplies through the region. Notably, China has begun building turnaround points in locations such as Djibouti in the far west of the IOR and Hambantota in Sri Lanka, right in the middle.

India's responsibility in the Indian Ocean

According to Colonel (Retd) Sant Pal, the United States’ decision to rename Asia-Pacific as Indo-Pacific seems to be driven by its realization that its vital strategic interests and threats to its position as a superpower in the present global order lie in this vast oceanic space on the world map. Even otherwise, the US has had a more prominent naval presence in the region, and it was never a coincidence.

Speaking to the Republic, Major General (Retd) Sanjay Soi said that India needs to view its position and interests in the larger maritime geopolitics. According to defence experts, the government needs to invest more in uphauling naval capacities and capabilities to enable the Indian Navy to perform its role effectively in the region. Notably, the Indian Navy’s latest move of seeking approval for the procurement of its third Aircraft Carrier is part of this effort.

Indian Navy's tranformation as a Blue Water Navy

Another important factor is the Indian Navy’s power projection, which is not limited just to the Indian Ocean Region, but globally. According to Chief of the Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, the Indian Navy is a formidable force which is currently ranked fifth in the world. “Earlier, our ships would sail up to about 1,500 nautical miles and come back to base, but now we are a global force and among the top five navies in the world,” Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta said.

Notably, the Indian Navy is on the path to becoming a Blue Water Navy, capable of operating globally. The induction of a third aircraft carrier will enable this feat. Having three aircraft carrier battle groups at its disposal, the Indian Navy will be able to patrol the two seaboards on the east and west at any given time while keeping a third battle group as a contingency.

The Indian Navy currently operates two aircraft carriers. INS Vikramaditya is a refurbished aircraft carrier of the Russian-origin Admiral Gorshkov. It accounts for two MiG29K squadrons and is responsible for power projection in the maritime domain. Meanwhile, INS Vikrant is an Indigenous Aircraft Carrier and was commissioned last November.

INS Vikrant also accounts for MiG-29K squadrons. However, there is a possibility that the Indian Navy may buy up to 36 Rafale-M fighter jets to uphaul its combat capabilities. The proposal to buy the fighter jets is currently in an advanced stage pending approval from the Indian government.