Indian Navy Reaffirms Its Commitment To MARPOL Convention, Says Commitment 'goes On'

The Indian Navy, on September 28, reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL), a landmark agreement established in 1973 that’s about to complete its 50 years. With the theme "MARPOL at 50 – Our commitment goes on," the Indian Navy marked World Maritime Day by emphasising its continued dedication to safeguarding our vast oceans. They also sent wishes to all the seafarers who navigate the endless blue horizons.

According to an official statement, the Indian Navy has taken proactive measures to implement all six schedules outlined in the MARPOL Convention, which address various aspects of marine pollution. This includes the installation of MARPOL-compliant pollution control equipment, such as Oily Water Separators (OWS) and Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) on all Naval ships. Furthermore, to maintain the integrity of harbour waters, the Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) in Mumbai has developed accelerated bioremediation technology.

The MARPOL Convention consists of six annexes, each addressing specific pollution prevention measures. These include regulations for oil, noxious liquids, harmful substances in packaged form, sewage, garbage, and air pollution prevention. The annexes cover areas like oil spill prevention, discharge criteria, packaging standards, sewage treatment, garbage disposal, and emission limits.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard ship 'Samudra Prahari' concluded its four-day visit to Khlong Toei Port in Bangkok, Thailand on September 28. According to the Ministry of Defence, the visit showcased India's expertise in handling marine pollution incidents through a 'Pollution Response Table-Top' exercise, in collaboration with various Thai agencies. This initiative under the India-ASEAN framework strengthens maritime safety and security ties between India and Thailand.The meeting between Commanding Officer DIG GD Raturi and Director General Rear Admiral Wichnu Thupa-ang at Thai-MECC headquarters emphasised this growing partnership. The vessel is set to visit Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh and Indonesia’s Jakarta, hosting National Cadet Corps cadets for 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan', an international beach clean-up program, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region'.

There was also a joint beach clean-up at Pattaya Beach, which, as per the official statement, saw active participation from the ship's crew, NCC cadets, and local Thai youth organisations. As per MoD, this exemplified a shared commitment to environmental responsibility and bilateral cooperation. This deployment, as MoD states, signifies India's dedication to addressing maritime pollution concerns and enhancing response capabilities in the ASEAN region, promoting mutual cooperation and prosperity.