Indian Navy Reports Fraud Case Of Recruitment Into Naval Police; Complaint Lodged

In a shocking update, the Indian Navy PRO on August 3 informed that a case of fraudulent recruitment into the Naval Police was recently carried out by an individual claiming to be 'Captain Sameer Singh'. The individual in question offered fake employment to young aspirants by using a false Ministry of Defence letter. As of now, a formal complaint has been registered against the individual. This comes at a time when lakhs of applicants have registered for recruitment in the Indian Navy under the newly rolled out Agnipath scheme.

In an official statement, the Indian Navy informed, "A case of fraudulent recruitment into Naval Police came to light recently, master-minded by an individual claiming to be Capt Sameer Singh of the Indian Navy. The individual reportedly offered young candidates fake employment in the Indian Navy as security guards."

'Fraudster used fake Ministry of Defence letter': Indian Navy

"A preliminary investigation conducted by Naval Police revealed that the individual used a fake Ministry of Defence letter, indicating INS Kunjali, situated at Colaba, Mumbai, as being the recruitment and workplace. The individual operates from Ambernath (East) and used his location to transact money, uniforms and other required paperwork. He took money from innocent aspirants as application fees and for the issue of uniforms and fake Identity Cards, promising them jobs as security guards. On 2 August 2022, a Naval Police team was deputed to Ambernath to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the case. It approached Shivaji Nagar Police Station, Ambernath (East), and lodged a formal complaint, requesting the police to apprehend the individual at the earliest and register an FIR against him," the statement added.

Nearly 10 Lakh Applicants Register For Recruitment In Navy Under Agnipath

Meanwhile, around 9.55 lakh applicants, including 82,200 women, have registered for recruitment in the Indian Navy under the newly rolled out Agnipath scheme, officials said on Wednesday, August 3. The registration process for recruitment in the Navy under the scheme has concluded.

The Navy plans to recruit about 3,000 personnel this year under the Agnipath scheme and it started the registration process for aspirants on July 1. Nearly 7,50,000 candidates have already registered for around 3,000 positions in the IAF under the new scheme. The scheme, announced on June 14, seeks to recruit youths in the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25% of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit has been extended to 23 years.

