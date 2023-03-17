Indian Navy, Royal Saudi Arabia Navy To Participate In Bilateral Naval Exercise In Jubail

Indian Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces on Thursday met in Mumbai and gave the final touches to the Indian-Saudi Arabia Naval Exercise planned for May 2023. It will be conducted in Saudi Arabia’s Jubail. This will be the second such exercise, the first one was in August 2021.



“A team of Royal Saudi Naval forces met with the Indian Side in Mumbai giving final touches for the preparations for the India-Saudi Arabia naval exercise, Al-Mohed-Al-Hindi-23 planned for May this year off Jubail in Saudi Arabia. This will be the second such naval exercise, the 1st one was in August 2021,” the Indian Embassy in Riyadh tweeted.

About Exercise Al-Mohed-Al-Hindi

The decision to conduct this exercise was taken during the Riyadh Summit held in 2019. This exercise aims to carry out tactical maneuvers, search and rescue operations, and electronic warfare drills to enhance interoperability. This exercise enhances the diplomatic and military relations between the two nations.

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Farahn-Al-Saud said that the relationship between both nations has grown exponentially. He also said that there is a need for measurable progress in all sectors. Especially in the economic and trade relations between the two nations.

The Foreign Minister, while highlighting the strong relations between both countries, highlighted that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman want to see actual results and progress in the relationship between India and Saudi Arabia.

He also said that the relationship with India is a top priority. This exercise will not only enhance ties between the two countries but also help each other learn about different tactics that both militaries use on the battlefield and enhance the joint operation and interoperability tactics of both militaries.

The first naval exercise between the two nations was held at the end of 2019. But it was impacted due by the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the world. The Indian Navy's exercise during that time was held in the backdrop of growing tensions in the Persian Gulf region following a drone attack on Tanker MV Mercer street off Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian citizen. Indian Navy's INS Kochi took part in this exercise.