Indian Navy Sets Focus On Niche Technologies To Enhance Maritime Security

In a significant move to bolster its self-reliance in critical technologies and platforms and enhance maritime security, the Indian Navy is gearing up to unveil an updated "indigenisation roadmap." This strategic blueprint will be officially revealed during the second edition of the annual 'Swavlamban' seminar scheduled for October 4 and 5. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to grace the event with his presence.

The Indian Navy has been actively working on increasing the use of indigenous components in the construction of its warships and submarines. The primary objective is to achieve an impressive 90 percent indigenous content across all aspects of naval technology. This comprehensive endeavor aims to enhance India's self-reliance in crucial naval assets and technologies.

Three Key Components: Float, Move, and Fight

Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh, a prominent figure in the Indian Navy, has emphasized the core areas of focus within this initiative. These three components, namely "float," "move," and "fight," encompass various aspects of naval warships, spanning from their structural integrity and propulsion systems to weaponry. The goal is to attain an impressive 90 percent indigenisation level in these crucial areas.

Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Chief of the Indian Navy, has lauded the substantial progress already achieved in the pursuit of self-reliance. The Navy boasts an impressive 95 percent indigenous content in the "float" category, indicating a strong foundation in shipbuilding technologies. Additionally, the "move" category, which includes propulsion systems, has reached an indigenisation level of 60 to 65 percent. The "fight" category, covering critical components like weapons and sensors, has also made strides, standing at 50 percent indigenisation.

Niche Technologies on the Horizon

Looking beyond current achievements, the Indian Navy is actively working on the development and incorporation of niche technologies. The ambitious goal is to advance 75 such cutting-edge technologies, a commitment that was initially made during the previous Swavlamban seminar. These endeavors underscore the Navy's dedication to enhancing self-reliance and indigenisation in its pursuit of bolstering India's maritime capabilities.

The unveiling of this updated indigenisation roadmap signifies a crucial step in India's journey towards self-reliance in defense technologies, enhancing its military prowess and ensuring the country's maritime security in an ever-evolving geopolitical landscape. Speaking to the Republic, Major General (Retd) Sanjay Soi said that India needs to view its position and interests in maritime geopolitics. According to defence experts, India needs to invest more in uphauling the capacities and capabilities of the Indian Navy to enable it to perform its role effectively in the region. Notably, the Indian Navy’s latest move of seeking approval for the procurement of a third Aircraft Carrier is part of this effort.