Indian Navy Ships' 3-Day 'maiden Historic' Visit To Mongla Port In Bangladesh Concludes

Indian Navy ships 'maiden' three-days passage exercise with Bangladesh Navy came to an end on Thursday. Two Indian Navy ships i.e. INS Kulish and INS Sumedha were sent on a visit to the Mongla Port in Bangladesh to reiterate the historic friendship between the two nations. The Offshore patrol vessel (OPV) Sumedha and corvette Kulish were sent from Monday to Wednesday as a part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of Bangladesh independence.

While India sent INS Sumedha and INS Kulish, the Bangladesh Navy used its naval ship BNS Ali Haider and Island-Class OPV BNS Karatoa.

This is the first time in history that India sent its Naval Ship for a three-day exercise with the Bangladesh navy. India sent its naval ships in order to celebrate the golden jubilee of its victory (Swarnim Vijay Varsh) over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The visit also aimed at paying homage to the Bangladeshi and Indian combatants and citizens who sacrificed their lives during the Liberation War of 1971.

Earlier, the Indian embassy in Bangladesh had revealed that Cmde MV Raju, NM, Naval Officer-in-Charge Andhra Pradesh were accorded a ceremonial welcome by Bangladesh Navy upon their arrival at Mongla port.

Liberation War of 1971

In 1971, India won the war against Pakistan that resulted in the birth of Bangladesh (then East Pakistan). India's neighbour Pakistan lost almost half its country and its forces had publicly surrendered to India. It was also the largest military surrender with 93,000 troops after World War II.

The Liberation War of 1971 is also significant for India as it was the first time when India's all three forces (land, sea, and air) fought in unison.

The liberation war concluded after the chief of the Pakistani forces, General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi along with its forces surrendered to the joint forces of the Indian Army and Bangladesh's Mukti Bahini.