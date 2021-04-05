Indian Navy Ships & Aircraft To Participate In Multi-lateral Maritime Exercise La Pérouse

Indian Navy ships INS Satpura (with an integral helicopter embarked) and INS Kiltan along with P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft are participating for the first time in a multilateral maritime exercise ‘La Perouse’.Led by the French Navy, the exercise depicts the shared values and friendly ties of the navies. La Perouse will be conducted in the Eastern Indian Ocean Region from April 5 to April 7, 2021. Apart from the French and Indian Navy, the Royal Australian Navy, Japan Maritime Self Defence Force and the United States Navy are also participating in the three-day exercise at sea.

The exercise La Pérouse, led by French Navy, has participation by FN Ships Tonnerre, an amphibious assault ship and frigate Surcouf. United States Navy is represented in the exercise by amphibious transport dock ship Somerset.

Her Majesty's Australian Ships (HMAS) Anzac, a frigate and tanker Sirius have been deployed by RAN for participation in the exercise while Japan Maritime Self Defence Ship (JMSDF) is represented by the destroyer Akebono. In addition to the ships, integral helicopters embarked onboard ships will also participate in the exercise.

Several operations to take place during La Perouse

As per the official statement, the La Perouse exercise will witness complex as well as advances naval operations including “surface warfare, anti-air warfare and air defence exercises, weapon firing exercises, cross deck flying operations, tactical manoeuvres and seamanship evolutions such as replenishment at sea.”

Further, the first-ever multilateral exercise will also showcase the high levels of synergy, coordination and even inter-operability between all the involved navies. The participating of the Indian navy in the exercise, according to the Ministry of Defence, demonstrates that the shared values with the other countries ensuring “freedom of seas and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order.”

Indian Navy Is Global Security Provider Of Indo-pacific

As the French Navy is leading the 'La Perouse' Navy exercise, Rear Admiral Jacques Fayard said earlier this week that the French Navy views the Indian Navy as a global security provider of the Indo-Pacific region. While speaking to ANI, Fayard stressed that the Indo-Pacific is now a reality. He added that his forces deployed in the Indian Ocean are part of the will of the French government to be part of solutions to all the tensions in this strategic region.

Fayard said, “We see Indian Navy as a global security provider of this strategic region”.

