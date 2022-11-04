Indian Navy Ships Arrive At Yokosuka, Japan; To Participate In IFR And Malabar-22 Exercise

Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kamorta arrived at Yokosuka, Japan to participate in the International Fleet Review (IFR) scheduled at Sagami Bay off Yokosuka on November 6, 2022. Subsequently, the ships will take part in the 26th edition of exercise Malabar-22 with ships from the navies of Australia, Japan and the USA.

It’s important to note that IFR marks the 70th anniversary of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) in 2022. The indigenously-designed ships - Shivalik and Kamorta are a part of the Indian Navy’s eastern fleet based at Visakhapatnam.

Indian naval ships at International Fleet Review

The IFR, which will see the participation of 40 ships and submarines from 13 countries will be reviewed by the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida.

26th edition of exercise Malabar-22

On completion, the Indian Navy ships will participate with ships from the navies of Australia, Japan and the USA. It is a series of maritime exercises, which commenced in 1992 and has grown in complexity over the years. The exercise includes four prominent navies in the Indo-Pacific Region.

Malabar-22 will witness high-tempo exercises between participating platforms in multiple domains. Complex surface, sub-surface and air operations, including live firing drills are scheduled during the exercise.

The eastern fleet Commander, Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla will have operational discussions with the Commander of the US Seventh Fleet and Commander Escort Force 3 (JMSDF) as part of Malabar-22.

Image: Eastern Naval Command