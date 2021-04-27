Last Updated:

Indian Navy Ships On Standby To Bring Oxygen Tankers From Abroad Amid Shortage

Indian Navy Ships have been put on standby in the Gulf and South Asia to help in the transportation of oxygen tankers to the country.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh

PTI


In a key development, the Indian Navy ships in Gulf and South Asia were kept on standby on Tuesday to help in the transportation of oxygen tankers to meet the need for oxygen in hospitals across the country, which are presently experiencing a shortage due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Oxygen Express of Indian Navy 

Besides, the Indian Navy has also been involved in the mission Oxygen Express to help the island territories, especially in Lakshwadeep. The Oxygen Express delivered Covid relief materials like oxygen cylinders, rapid antigen testing kits to Lakshadweep on Sunday, and went to the island of Minicoy for disembarkation of Oxygen cylinders and medical supplies. 

A statement released by the Indian Navy regarding the same, read, "In the early hours on 25 April 2021, INS Sharda, based at Kochi, undertook transfer of essential medical supplies to the capital of UTL, Kavaratti. The stores consisted of 35 Oxygen cylinders, Rapid Antigen Detection Test (RADT) kits, Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE), masks and other items to fight the COVID 19 pandemic. The disembarkation of stores was coordinated by personnel from INS Dweeprakshak at Kavaratti. The ship then continued with her mission to the island of Minicoy for disembarkation of Oxygen cylinders and medical supplies."

READ | 'India was there for us and we will be there for them': President Biden on India's COVID-19 crisis

Not just the Indian Navy but also the Army and the Air Force have been majorly involved in the fight against COVID. While the Indian Army has summoned all medical personnel, including those who have retired in the past two years to come and help out in the hospital and medical institutes in these tough times, the Indian Air Force has been helping out by airlifting cryogenic oxygen tankers from abroad. 

READ | When will COVID wave peak? Will there be a third? Herd immunity on cards? IIT prof answers

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday confirmed that that the forces would continue the work. "This is the time for the Armed Forces to rise to the occasion and support the civil administration in creating COVID mitigation facilities in a time-bound manner. Timely support at this juncture is important," he said. 

READ | COVID-19: Macron posts solidarity message for India in Hindi, says 'we will win together'

COVID Tally in India

Meanwhile, for the fourth day in a row, India breached the 3-lakh mark with 3,23,144 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the cumulative caseload to 1,76,36,307. 28,82,204 of these are still active. In a month, the country's contribution of 9 per in the worldwide infection, rose to 38 percent the highest ever by any country at any stage of the pandemic.

(Credit-PTI)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND