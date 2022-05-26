The Indian Navy on Thursday shared a video of the successful test launch of its anti-submarine stealth frigate that engaged with a low flying target with its SAM system. This was carried out from a stealth frigate deployed on the western seaboard by the force.

Sharing the video of the test, the Navy wrote on its official Twitter handle, “All in a days work! Watch #YourNavy's guided-missile anti-submarine stealth frigate do what it does best - successfully engage a low flying target with its SAM system, reaffirming the mantra of her crew, HIT FIRST! HIT HARD! Congrats to the team for a text book bullseye BZ!”

Last week, a flight test of an indigenously-developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile was conducted by the Indian Navy in association with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It was launched from a Naval Helicopter from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

India-made warships INS Surat & INS Udaygiri launched

Adding more power to the Indian Navy, two indigenously built frontline warships were launched on May 17 at Mazagon Docks in Mumbai by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Project 15B dest­royer called Indian Naval Ship (INS) Surat and the Project 17A frigate INS Udaygiri are the warships, designed at the Directorate of Naval Design (DND) and built entirely at MDL.

INS Surat is the fourth destroyer in Project 15B which is named after the second-largest commercial hub of western India. Built using block construction, the ship involves the hull construction in two different geographical locations, which was then assembled at Mazagon Docks Limited.

While INS Udaygiri is the third ship under Project 17A Frigates, named after the mountain ranges in Andhra Pradesh. The warship equipped with advanced weapons, sensors, and platform management systems is the “reincarnation” of a previous edition of Udaygiri. It is to be noted that numerous challenging operations were observed in the previous editions of three decades, from 18 February 1976 to 24 August 2007.

According to the Defence Ministry, at present, the Indian Navy comprises about 150 ships and submarines and there are more than 50 ships and submarines in the making.

In December 2021, Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar mentioned that in the last seven years, all 28 ships and submarines commissioned into the Navy were built by India in line with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. He added that 37 out of the 39 under-construction naval vessels and ships are being built in Indian shipyards.

