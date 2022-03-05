Indian Navy Successfully Tests Advanced Version Of BrahMos Missile From INS Chennai

The Indian Navy successfully tested the advanced version of the BrahMos missile from INS Chennai on Saturday, March 5. The BrahMos missile is a joint venture of the Russian Federation NPO Mashinostroyeniya and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) who together formed BrahMos Aerospace. The test was conducted to validate the long-range precision strike capability of the missile. Post successful completion, the Indian Navy said, "Long-range precision strike capability of Advanced version of BrahMos missile successfully validated. Pinpoint destruction of target demonstrated combat & mission readiness of frontline platforms."

Long range precision strike capability of Adv version of #BrahMos missile successfully validated.

Pin point destruction of tgt demonstrated combat & mission readiness of frontline platforms.

Yet another shot in the arm for #AatmaNirbharBharat#IndianNavy #CombatReady & #Credible pic.twitter.com/NKl3GoHwbB March 5, 2022

The Indian Navy added that the new version will hit its target with pinpoint accuracy after traversing extended range trajectory and performing complex manoeuvres.

"Indian Navy successfully demonstrated the accuracy of an extended-range land-attack BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from INS Chennai today. It hit its intended target with pinpoint accuracy after traversing an extended range trajectory & performing complex manoeuvres," the India Navy said.

The Indian Navy further added that the missile and the ship carrying it, INS Chennai, both are made in India and these achievements further enforce the Indian Navy's contribution towards Atmanirbhar India.

"Both Brahmos missile and INS Chennai are indigenously built and highlight the cutting-edge of Indian missile and ship-building prowess. They reinforce the Indian Navy's contribution towards the Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Make in India endeavour. This achievement establishes the Indian Navy's ability to strike even deeper and influences land operations further away from the sea, when and where required," the Indian Navy said.

The Indian Navy regularly conducts test-firing of the BrahMos, one of the most lethal cruise missiles in the world.

PM talks about focus on Atmanirbharta in Defence sector

Talking about the need of the hour of becoming self-reliant, PM Modi, while addressing a post-budget webinar, stated that our defence becomes outdated by the time the imported arms and ammunition reach them. Providing an indigenous solution to this, PM Modi said, "Its solution lies in 'Atamanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' and Make in India." The Prime Minister spoke about the importance of Information Technology as well as the use of IT in Defence, saying that the more we strengthen our IT sector and use its power, the more "assured" our defence sector will be.

Emphasising the importance of self-reliance, the Prime Minister asserted that the country that does not manufacture their ammunitions lacks the 'uniqueness' and the 'surprise element' in the battlefield. Giving a history lesson, PM Modi said, "Even during British rule & right after independence, our defence manufacturing strength was very high. In World War II, arms manufactured in India played a major role. However, in the following years, this strength weakened. But this shows that India never had a dearth of capabilities."

Image: Twitter/@indiannavy