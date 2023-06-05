Indian Navy taking green initiatives , incorporating green technologies

The Indian Navy, as a self-driven and ecologically responsible service, has always been committed to environmental protection and has undertaken various green initiatives, said an official statement on Sunday, June 4. On the eve of World Environment Day, the Navy presented several remarkable actions aimed at creating a "Clean and Green Navy."

According to the official statement, as guardian of the seas, the Navy employs a lot of ships, submarines, and planes with high energy intensity, therefore enhanced energy efficiency is important in every operation and activity the force does.

The Navy has commissioned solar power with a total capacity of 15.87 MW, in accordance with the government's 'Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission (JNNSM)'.

Grid-connected and single-tracking tech

These plants are grid-connected and use single-axis solar tracking technology, as well as computerised monitoring and control. Officials further stated that 16 MW capacity SPVs are at various phases of execution.

In addition, eco-friendly marine bio-remediation agents have been developed through NMRL. The state-of-the-art technology is unique in the maritime domain.

The product is made up of a combination of microorganisms and growth stimulants that consume various types of oils such as diesel, lubricating, and filthy oils, therefore cleaning the seawater from any oil contamination and its consequent damage to the marine ecosystem said the statement.

The Navy said that it has operationalized a first-of-its-kind 100KW capacity AC plant in the country based on the natural refrigerant carbon dioxide in collaboration with IISc, Bangalore.

To reduce the overall carbon footprint and enhance environmental sustainability, the Navy is “geared Up and committed” to march towards the pursuit of green initiatives, realising the national aim, to ensure a ‘greener and cleaner future for our next generations, it said.