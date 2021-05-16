Indian Navy Team Operationalizes Two Major Oxygen Plants In Andhra Pradesh Amid Scarcity

A team of experts from Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam achieved a major breakthrough in repairing two major Oxygen Plants at Nellore and Shri Kalahasthi in Andhra Pradesh, in a major boost to the oxygen supply in the state amid COVID-19 crisis.

Following a request from the state administration, Eastern Naval Command airlifted teams of specialists from Naval Dockyard by the naval Dornier aircraft from Visakhapatnam. The teams successfully repaired the Oxygen plants on Sunday morning by overhauling the compressors and replacing certain adapters and accessories which were manufactured within the Naval Dockyard.

A 7-day successful operation

The Krishna Teja Oxygen Plant located at Nellore is a massive Cryogenic plant, capable of charging 400 Jumbo type cylinders per day, but has been non-functional for the past 6 years. The naval team successfully repaired the plant and managed to achieve the cryogenic temp of minus 186 Degree Celsius as well as the requisite output oxygen pressure to charge bottles. The analysis of the output is 98% oxygen, Zero% carbon monoxide and 0.01% carbon dioxide meeting the requirements of Medical Grade Oxygen.

The team deputed from #NavalDockyard #Visakhapatnam undertook repairs through tireless efforts over 7 days along with Engineering teams of the #AndhraPradesh Health Department & with the wholehearted cooperation of the District Collectors & District Administration (2/2). pic.twitter.com/FwQqhhW4kA — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 16, 2021

The Oxygen Plant at Shri Kalahasthi near Tirupati is a big plant based on VPSA technology and is capable of generating 16000 litres per minute at 5 bar (direct feed to lines rather than charging). The naval team operationalised of the plant and achieved the requisite output proved for medical-grade Oxygen above 93%, Zero% Carbon Monoxide and 0.02% Carbon Dioxides.

Both plants were repaired by a specialist team from Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam, led by Commander Dipayan. The team worked for almost 7 days along with the Engineering team of the Andhra Pradesh Health Department and completed the task with the cooperation of the District Collectors and the District Administration.