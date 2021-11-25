Indian Navy To Commission 4th Scorpene-class Submarine INS Vela On November 25

In a major boost to the dynamics of marine warfare, the Indian Navy on Wednesday said that it is all set to commission INS Vela, its fourth stealth Scorpene-class submarine under project 75, on Thursday, November 25. The diesel-electric submarine built by Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in collaboration with M/s Naval Group of France is known to have stealth and combat capabilities.

The project includes the construction of six submarines of Scorpene design. Three of these submarines - Kalvari, Khanderi, and Karanj have already been commissioned by the Navy.

Under project 75, the first submarine, INS Kalvari was launched in October 2015 and was commissioned in December 2017. The second one, INS Khanderi, was launched in January 2017 for trials and was later put into operation in September 2017. The third submarine, INS Karanj was launched in January 2018 and was commissioned on March 10, 2021.

Then came INS Vela, fourth in the line. Launched in May 2019, Vela is scheduled to be commissioned on November 25. On the other hand, fifth on the list, INS Vagir was launched in November 2020 and has started harbour trials. It is likely to render itself for a maiden surface sortie in December 2021. Meanwhile, the sixth submarine under the project INS Vagsheer is under primary stages of production.

The former version of the INS Vela was commissioned on August 3, 1973, and it rendered its service to the nation for 37 eventful years before being decommissioned on June 25, 2010.

4th submarine of Project – 75, Yard 11878, which includes construction of six submarines of Scorpene design, constructed at #MazagonDockShipbuildersLimited, Mumbai under collaboration with M/s Naval Group, France was delivered to the Indian Navy, today. https://t.co/FnwVcH4Kp0 pic.twitter.com/eKsfeEte4o — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) November 9, 2021

Built-in India Vela affirms 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative

The submarine, Vela is capable of undertaking multifarious tasks typically undertaken by any modern submarine including anti-surface as well as anti-submarine warfare.

The submarine has been built in India and affirms the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. INS Vela Commanding Officer Captain Anish Mathew told ANI that INS Vela has an indigenous set of batteries and an advanced communication suite of indigenous origin.

"The submarine takes the concept of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' further," he said.

Vela- A huge boost for force, potent 'man of war': Indian Navy

"The new 'Vela' is a potent man of war and is capable of offensive operations that span across the entire spectrum of maritime warfare," the Indian Navy maintained in a statement.

It added that induction of the submarine consolidates the Indian Navy's position as a Builders Navy significantly and adds sharpness and strength to its combat capability.

Vice Chief Naval Staff Vice Admiral Satish Namdeo Ghormade had last week during an interaction with media persons said that guided-missile destroyers 'Vishakhapatnam' and Scorpene-class submarine 'Vela' would be a huge boost for the Indian Naval Force. He had asserted that 39 naval ships and submarines are currently under construction in several Indian Shipyards which would help the Indian Army reach its target to become a 170-ship force.

India counters Chinese presence in Indian Ocean

On Sunday, November 21, the Indian Navy's stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam was commissioned in Mumbai. The indigenously-built warship is packed with an array of missiles and anti-submarine rockets.

INS Vela's induction and INS Visakhapatnam come at a time when the Indian Navy is working to become a 170-ship naval force against the backdrop of Chinese naval influence in the Indian Ocean region. The Navy at present has commissioned around 150 ships rendering its service to the nation and is looking for more in the line.

Image: PIB