Indian Navy To Conduct Post-monsoon Testing Of Indigenous Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs)

The Indian Navy is gearing up to conduct crucial post-monsoon testing of its indigenous Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV), marking a significant milestone in the country's pursuit of autonomous naval technologies. The trial is scheduled to take place between September and November, during which the USV will embark on a journey from Goa to Mumbai. The testing phase will primarily focus on evaluating and validating the basic parameters and functionalities of the USV, a key step in the development process.

Notably, the Indian Navy first released a Request for Information (RFI) regarding the USVs in January 2021. As per the RFI, the USVs would be used for the collection of bathymetric data from shallow waters. The system is utilized for undertaking hydrographic surveys of shallow waters in autonomous mode using swath-sounding and SBAS positioning techniques in accordance with the standards laid down by International Hydrographic Organization (IHO).

Indigenous Systems drive Navy's technological advancements

A major driving force behind the Navy's technological advancements lies in its dedication to harnessing indigenous systems with strong domestic support. This strategic approach emphasizes self-reliance, innovation, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies developed within the country. As part of this endeavour, the Indian Navy has achieved a breakthrough in the development of three types of Software-Defined Radios (SDRs) - SDR NC, SDR-Tac (tactical), and SDR-NG.

Additionally, a fourth SDR is currently in the developmental stage, and it is slated to undergo testing in the coming year. The SDR Naval Combat, which has been successfully integrated into all Navy warships, has been commended for its seamless performance. The Indian Navy entered into a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited in 2021 for the procurement of this state-of-the-art communication system, with a deal worth over Rs 1,000 crore.

Moreover, the prominence of Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs), also known as drone boats, came into the spotlight during the Ukraine conflict when the Ukrainian Navy launched attacks on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol, Crimea, in October 2022. Utilizing seven USVs packed with lethal ordinances and missiles, the Ukrainian forces demonstrated the potential impact of these autonomous systems. While all three attacks were ultimately thwarted by the Russian Navy, the incidents served as a wake-up call for maritime forces worldwide, drawing attention to the growing significance of USVs in modern warfare.

Indian Navy's progress in Software-Defined Radios (SDRs) enhances communication capabilities

As part of its continuous efforts to enhance communication capabilities, the Indian Navy's Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment (WESSE) has indigenously designed and developed the SDR-Tac. This cutting-edge software-defined radio system is a multi-mode, multi-band, 19-inch rack-mountable solution intended to facilitate efficient voice-data communication for network-centric operations. The SDR-Tac enables seamless communication between ships, shore installations, and airborne units, significantly enhancing operational effectiveness during critical missions.

The forthcoming testing of the indigenous USV symbolizes India's advancement in unmanned naval technologies, reinforcing the nation's commitment to technological excellence and self-reliance in the defence sector. Drawing from the experiences of global conflicts, the Indian Navy is actively exploring and integrating unmanned capabilities to bolster its defence strategies. Through the development of indigenous systems and technologies, the Indian Navy is poised to achieve greater operational readiness and further solidify its position as a formidable maritime force.