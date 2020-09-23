Indian Navy To Conduct Two-day Passage Exercise With Royal Australian Navy

The Indian Navy is scheduled to begin its two-day Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Royal Australian Navy (RAN) in the East Indian Ocean Region (IOR) from September 23 to September 24. The exercise would include Australia’s HMAS Hobart and India’s Naval Ships Sahyadri and Karmuk along with Indian MPA and helicopters from both the nations. According to the official release cited by ANI, the exercise is aimed to not only enhance interoperability but also to imbibe best practise from the other side.

The upcoming Passage Exercise would also involve the advances surface and anti-air exercises such as weapon firings, seamanship exercises, naval manoeuvres, and Cross Deck Flying Operations. These exercises are commonly organised by the Indian Navy with foreign navies that are friendly including visits to each other’s ports during a rendezvous at sea. The latest exercise that will be conducted in the Eastern region of the Indian Ocean marks the enhancing India-Australia ties and its strategic partnership, especially in national defence.

Indian Navy’s bilateral exercise with Australia came after earlier this month the navy conducted the 11th edition of Indra Navy exercise in the Bay of Bengal with Russia. The exercise was earlier planned in Vladivostok but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the wake of the global health crisis, the passage exercise with Australia would also be strictly carried out as “non-contact activity” and would exclude all kinds of physical touch between the personnel participating.

Read - Indian Navy Selects First Set Of Women Officers To Operate Helicopters On Warships

Read - MT New Diamond Fire Extinguished, Vessel Presently Stable: Indian Navy

Indo-Australia ties

Both nations share a friendly relationship especially in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was set to visit India in June but the visit was scrapped due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, following the unprecedented circumstances, PM Narendra Modi and Scott Morrison held a virtual summit earlier this year where the Australian PM thanked PM Modi for "the stabilizing, constructive and positive role" that he played during the challenging times.

Read - Indian Navy's Bilateral Maritime Exercise With Russia To Begin From September 4

Read - Indian Navy To Hold Mega Exercise With Russia In Bay Of Bengal On Sep 4-5

Inputs: ANI

Image: Representational