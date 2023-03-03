Indian Navy To Hold Top Indian Navy Commanders Meeting Onboard INS Vikrant

In a bid to promote the Make in India defence system, the Indian Navy will hold its senior commanders’ conference on board the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in the Arabian sea, off the coast of Goa. This decision is also in line with Prime minister Modi's directives to organise major events outside New Delhi. Now, Naval chief Admiral R Hari Kumar has decided to hold the meeting on board the indigenous carrier on March 6.

This conference would see the participation of top Naval brass along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Accompanying the Defence Minister would be the Indian Naval Vice Chief Vice admiral SN Ghormade, Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan and other top tri-services officials. Only the opening day of the five-day conference would be held at sea.

About INS Vikrant

INS Vikrant is India’s first Indigenous aircraft carrier to be fully manufactured and assembled in India. This aircraft carrier has state-of-the-art features and is India’s largest-built ship for the Indian Navy. It displaces 45000 tonnes. It is 262 metres long.

It is the largest ship built in India, which covers the size of two football fields. The hangar of the aircraft carrier is enough to fit two Olympic size pools. It is termed as a floating city with 18 floors, it consists of 14 decks with 2300 compartments and can carry around 1500 sea warriors and cater for their food requirements. It consists of 30 MIg-29K aircraft, MH-60 romeo helicopters, Kamov Ka-31 helicopters as well as Light combat aircraft (LCA NAVY) as well as advanced light helicopters.

The Indian Navy also looks to fill the gap of 26 fighter jets for the aircraft carrier and also to replace its ageing fleet of Mig-29K fighter aircraft. This is until India develops its twin-engine deck-based fighters for the Indian Navy. Its final contenders are Dassult Rafeal Marine and Boeing's F/a-18 Superhornet.

Aim of the conference

This conference is taking place ahead of the combined commander's conference which will be addressed by Prime Minister Modi on April 1. The main aim of this conference would be to review the security challenges faced by the force both on the eastern as well as the western front with China as well as Pakistan. They will also discuss the role of Indigenous firms to make combat-ready vessels and other equipment for the Navy.